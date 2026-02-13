Buffalo Groupe Study Shows Golf Travel Rebalancing Around Value, Frequency, and Experience in 2026

Annual Golf Travel Study Reveals Sustained Spending, High Economic Confidence, and Evolving Travel Priorities Among U.S. Golfers

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national study from Buffalo Groupe finds that U.S. golfers are entering 2026 with strong confidence in golf travel, continued willingness to spend, and a renewed focus on value-driven, experience-rich trips. The 2025 Buffalo Groupe Golf Travel Study examines shifting behaviors, spending patterns, and destination preferences, highlighting a resilient market that is becoming more intentional in how and where golfers travel.Conducted in December 2025, the annual study analyzes year-over-year trends in golf travel and explores how today’s golfers balance frequency, spend, and experience when planning getaways.“Golf travel demand remains strong, but today’s golfer is making more thoughtful decisions,” said Buffalo Groupe CEO Kyle Ragsdale. “We’re seeing sustained spending paired with higher expectations around value, ease, and overall experience. For destinations and resorts, delivering seamless, memorable golf getaways has never been more important.”Key Study Findings:The 2025 Golf Travel Study provides valuable insights for golf destinations, resorts, and marketers, including the following highlights:- Sustained Spending with Higher Value Expectations: Nearly 9 in 10 golfers plan to spend the same or more on golf travel in 2026, with half maintaining annual golf travel budgets of $5,000 or more. However, golfers are increasingly sensitive to perceived value, citing hidden fees and misaligned pricing as key deterrents.- Strong Economic Confidence: 71% of golfers report feeling optimistic or confident about the U.S. economy, supporting continued golf travel intent despite broader economic uncertainty.- Southeast Remains the Top Domestic Destination: The Southeast continues to dominate U.S. golf travel interest, accounting for two-thirds of the top five most desired domestic destinations, while interest in regions such as the Gulf Coast and Upper Midwest is emerging.- International “Bucket List” Travel Endures: Scotland and Ireland remain the most desired international golf destinations. Southern Europe—including Spain, Portugal, and Italy—is gaining popularity as golfers seek a “golf-plus” experience that blends culture, cuisine, scenery, and climate.- Digital Content Drives Trip Planning: Golf travel planning is increasingly digital, with YouTube remaining the leading platform for golf travel content consumption, particularly among golfers under 45.Buffalo Groupe Managing Director Sara Killeen noted a shift in the spending habits of golf travelers with the largest trip budgets. "While they aren't penny-pinching, those with budgets over $15,000 pulled back somewhat in 2025," Killeen stated. "Many have moved into the $7,500–$10,000 bracket, suggesting they may be opting for several shorter golf getaways over the course of the year instead of a single marquee trip."Study MethodologyThe 2025 Buffalo Groupe Golf Travel Study was conducted in Fall 2025 using a national survey of qualified U.S. golfers and reflects insights from highly engaged golf travelers.Screening Criteria:- Played more than five rounds of golf in the past year- Have taken a golf-focused trip within the last five yearsResearch Focus Areas:- Past golf travel behaviors- Future golf travel intentions- Travel spending and sentiment- Destination preferences- Golfer demographics and psychographicsTo review the full Buffalo Groupe 2025 Golf Travel Study, including detailed data, destination rankings, and strategic insights, visit www.longitudesgroup.com/buy-reports for purchase options.About Buffalo Groupe, LLCHeadquartered in Charleston, SC, Buffalo Groupe, LLC, and its predecessor, Buffalo Agency, have spent more than two decades building the world’s first escape marketing platform. The Groupe's carefully assembled collective includes a full-service marketing firm, a research arm, an events division, and a media property—all authentically serving the industries of golf and outdoor sport, travel and hospitality, and real estate. Operating with the core values of kindness, clarity, and courage, Buffalo's 85-member team leverages experts in data/research, digital, web, creative, events, and public relations to deliver integrated marketing to drive business results for its clients. In June 2024, Buffalo Groupe merged with ClubWorks, a holding company for luxury and private club services founded by Tidewater and Palm Beach Capital. Other investors in Buffalo Groupe include, among others, MLB All-Star Mike Trout, Symphony Ventures and Versant Media Group (formerly NBCUniversal).More information about Buffalo Groupe is available at buffalogroupe.com, on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.# # #

