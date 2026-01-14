World Baseball Network Showcases Premier Advertising Opportunities Around Its 2026 World Baseball Classic Coverage

Visit WorldBaseball.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN), the leader in international baseball coverage in English, invites advertisers to connect with a global audience through its all-encompassing coverage of the 2026 World Baseball Classic (WBC), taking place March 5–17 in Miami, Houston, San Juan, and Tokyo. As the benchmark, third-party source for World Baseball Classic information , World Baseball Network has established itself as the go-to platform for international baseball coverage and engagement. Programs feature up-to-12.5 million digital advertising impressions for potential advertising partners.Advertisers can leverage World Baseball Network’s multi-channel reach, which includes on-site reporting, in-depth features, and a new video podcast series dedicated exclusively to the World Baseball Classic. Premium content featuring expert commentary, player interviews, and behind-the-scenes insights will be amplified across WBN’s high-traffic website and social media platforms, offering prime opportunities for brand integration and sponsorship.“World Baseball Network’s omni-media platform allows brands to tap into a passionate, global fan base during the sport’s premier international event,” stated Paul Calento, publisher. “From our website and podcasts to real-time social media engagement, advertisers can align with premium content that drives meaningful impressions and fan interactions.”A limited number of advertising and sponsorship packages are now available, offering visibility across web, video, and social media channels during the tournament. Inquiries can be directed to sales@worldbaseball.com.World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022 by chief correspondent Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and WBSC. “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, and YouTube.

