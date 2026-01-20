A New Framework for Entrepreneurs That Transforms Taxes into Profit

Divakar Vijayasarathy releases "Don’t Just Pay Taxes: How Conscious Entrepreneurs Profit from Taxes" with Forbes Books.

“Don’t Just Pay Taxes: How Conscious Entrepreneurs Profit from Taxes” by Divakar Vijayasarathy is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Don’t Just Pay Taxes: How Conscious Entrepreneurs Profit from Taxes” by Divakar Vijayasarathy is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In this empowering new work, international tax strategist Divakar Vijayasarathy challenges one of business’s most entrenched beliefs: that taxation is a burden to be minimized. Instead, he presents an entirely new mindset: taxes can be a source of profit and progress when entrepreneurs understand how to align with government priorities.With two decades of experience advising clients across 40 countries, Vijayasarathy illustrates how governments use tax systems not merely to collect revenue, but to influence behavior. He introduces the concept of “tax alignment,” showing readers how to strategically position their businesses to qualify for incentives, credits, and regulatory forbearance—effectively turning compliance into opportunity.“Over time, and across more than 40 jurisdictions, a quiet but powerful truth revealed itself: what entrepreneurs and policymakers ultimately seek is not all that different,” Vijayasarathy said. “The real challenge lies not in intent, but in language—how they understand and speak to one another. This book is a journey into that realization. It is not built on abstraction, but on lived patterns—experiences that have repeated often enough to become foundational.”Vijayasarathy invites readers to stop fearing the tax collector and start asking better questions—of their advisors, their regulators, and themselves. The result is a fresh and practical read for entrepreneurs who want to grow their wealth while making meaningful contributions to society’s progress.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDivakar Vijayasarathy is the Founder and CEO of DVS Advisors Group and a Chartered Accountant who began his career in banking in India before discovering his deeper calling in understanding, interpreting, and teaching domestic and international tax law. He founded DVS as a research-driven firm to help mid-sized businesses with global ambitions navigate complex cross-border tax and business challenges.Under his leadership, DVS Advisors evolved from a one-person practice in Chennai into a global organization with offices in Dubai, Singapore, and New York, supported by partners across more than 100 countries. His philosophy of viewing tax as a possibility rather than a cost has been codified in his body of work, Tax-As-Profit, which forms the intellectual foundation of DVS’s thinking and execution.Vijayasarathy has delivered over 300 seminars, authored more than 15 books, and served as an expert panelist on international taxation at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. His perspectives on taxation, entrepreneurship, and wealth have been featured across forums of the Young Presidents’ Organization, Entrepreneurs’ Organization, and Tiger 21. He is a TEDx speaker on "Don’t Just Pay Taxes." DVS today operates as a global tax strategy-to-private-equity platform. Divakar was recognized as a World Economic Forum New Champion in 2024.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.