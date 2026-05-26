New Book ‘Different Is Better’ Challenges Leaders to Stop Chasing Incremental Improvement

“Different Is Better: Break the Rules, Create the Culture, Engineer Success,” by Matthew Liotta, published by Advantage Books. Advantage Books, publisher of “Different Is Better: Break the Rules, Create the Culture, Engineer Success,” by Matthew Liotta. Matthew Liotta, author of “Different Is Better: Break the Rules, Create the Culture, Engineer Success.”

Matthew Liotta’s “Different Is Better” challenges leaders to break outdated rules, build stronger cultures and lead from outcomes.

Across industries, leaders are attempting to pilot through the storm of change, but many are using an outdated checklist.” — Matthew Liotta, author of “Different Is Better."

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, engineer and pilot Matthew Liotta offers a candid, practical look at modern leadership in his new book, “ Different Is Better: Break the Rules, Create the Culture, Engineer Success .” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major retailers nationwide.Drawing on his experience building companies across industries, leading teams and training as a pilot, Liotta challenges leaders to rethink the inherited playbooks that no longer work in today’s changing business environment. In “Different Is Better,” he calls on executives, founders and team leaders to stop competing to be marginally better and instead build organizations that are distinct, resilient and designed for the realities of work today.Liotta opens the book with a lesson from the cockpit: In leadership, as in aviation, conditions can change quickly, and the plan is not the point. The outcome is. After a frightening landing attempt in bad weather, he realized he had prioritized destination over safety. His goal had been to get to a sales event on time, but he had confused reaching a destination with achieving the right outcome.That harrowing experience showed him how some leaders often think about their goals: Those who confuse destinations with outcomes “stick to the flight plan when the storm of reality is screaming for change,” he writes. “As a leader, what matters isn’t how well you execute a plan but how you respond when the conditions suddenly change.”Liotta takes aim at some of the most common assumptions in business leadership regarding employee loyalty, innovation and culture. The book also pushes leaders to examine their own identity and behavior. Liotta argues that too many leaders imitate someone else’s style and adopt generic best practices. His alternative is to approach leadership with an engineer’s mindset: Think of the outcome first, identifying what you’re trying to achieve and designing backward from there.“Different Is Better” blends business insight with memorable stories from aviation, agriculture, private aviation, and company-building. Liotta uses those examples to show that real differentiation and transformation begin when leaders challenge assumptions instead of optimizing old systems.Key Takeaways From “Different Is Better”- Design backward from outcomes: Leaders should focus on the results that matter — sustainable growth, trust, accountability and long-term impact — rather than obsessing over calendar milestones or old plans.- Stop chasing loyalty and build trust instead: Liotta argues that loyalty is often a proxy for commitment, reliability and accountability, and leaders should design directly for those outcomes.- Compete by being different, not slightly better: The book shows why incremental improvement can be exhausting and forgettable, while differentiation can change the terms of competition.- Move from hero-leader to engineer-leader: The strongest leaders build systems that work without constant oversight, creating organizations that are less dependent on any one person.Matthew Liotta, author of “Different is Better: Break the Rules, Create the Culture, Engineer Success,” is a founder, CEO, board member, and strategic advisor who helps leaders rethink how leadership actually works through adaptive leadership, authentic leadership, and leadership mindset shifts. His work focuses on redesigning leadership systems for environments defined by navigating uncertainty, declining loyalty, and constant disruption. Liotta has built, scaled, and led companies across aviation, agriculture, technology, and logistics. He has operated inside both public and private markets and has led through rapid growth, operational breakdowns, restructures, and exits.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other professionals share their expertise and build their authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

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