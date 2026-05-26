New Book by Founder Shares the Truth About Failure, Grit, and the Rise of Sky Zone

Sky Zone founder Case Lawrence releases "Off the Ground: From the Brink of Bankruptcy to the Billion-Dollar Sky Zone Empire" with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507200

“Off the Ground: From the Brink of Bankruptcy to the Billion-Dollar Sky Zone Empire” by Case Lawrence is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Off the Ground: From the Brink of Bankruptcy to the Billion-Dollar Sky Zone Empire" by Case Lawrence is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In 2011, Case Lawrence was out of options. His real estate venture had collapsed in the aftermath of the Great Recession, and bankruptcy loomed. With no income and a family of eight to support, he needed a lifeline. Then, on a spontaneous outing to a California trampoline park, an idea sparked—one that would eventually change the face of family entertainment."Off the Ground" is Lawrence’s unfiltered account of the unexpected rise of Sky Zone, the world’s largest trampoline park franchise. Part memoir, part manual, the book charts the unpredictable journey from side hustle to billion-dollar brand. But it’s not all highlight reels and high-flying success. Lawrence takes readers behind the scenes, showing how near-bankruptcies, legal hurdles, rapid growth, and a pandemic tested his leadership and ultimately shaped his vision.“I saw writing this book as a chance to create opportunities,” Lawrence said. “My greatest goal is that you walk away with ideas. Ideas that can turn into opportunities. Opportunities that turn into companies. Companies that create jobs and make the world a better place. Because I believe that’s what Sky Zone does in its own way.”Packed with lessons in resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurship, "Off the Ground" offers a blueprint for anyone looking to build something extraordinary from humble beginnings. Readers will discover how to recognize opportunity, scale unproven ideas, lead through uncertainty, and turn failure into fuel.Lawrence’s book is a candid invitation to think differently about risk, bounce back from setbacks, and create experiences that leave an impact.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorCase Lawrence is the founder of Sky Zone, the world’s largest trampoline park business, and a leader in experiential entertainment. With more than 300 locations, 5,000 employees, and 50 million annual guests, Sky Zone transformed a niche concept into a billion-dollar global brand.Since launching Sky Zone, Lawrence has been recognized as Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year and CEO of the Year by Utah Business. He currently teaches Entrepreneurship at BYU’s Marriott School of Business and serves as the Chairman of This is The Place Heritage Park in Utah.He lives in Utah with his wife, Kerri, and their six children.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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