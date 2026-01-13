ROYERCOMM PRISM Acquires Brilliant Graphics

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of January 1, 2026, Brilliant Graphics has joined ROYERCOMM PRISM.

Here's why this matters: ROYERCOMM PRISM has been growing strategically—not just getting bigger but getting better. Last year RoyerComm and Prism Color merged which added packaging capabilities to our commercial printing expertise. We also acquired Victor Printing which has added additional capacity and capabilities. Now with the acquisition of Brilliant Graphics, we're strengthening our position in the high-end print market where precision, craft and impassioned customer care define success.

The entire Brilliant team isn't going anywhere. They're staying on to keep doing what they do best—delivering exceptional work and building relationships with their customers.

What changes is capacity and capability. Brilliant now has access to our broader resources—more equipment, more expertise in promotional products and packaging, and faster turnaround when you need it. For our existing ROYERCOMM PRISM clients, you have access to the kind of high-end print craftsmanship that separates good from exceptional.

"Brilliant Graphics has long been respected for the caliber of their work and the care behind every project," says Eric Schwartz, Partner at ROYERCOMM PRISM. "This isn't about changing what works. It's about giving them the platform to do more of what they do best—and raising the bar for what we can deliver to all our customers. We're in business to turn our customers' print spend into higher-than-expected yields. This acquisition makes us better at doing

exactly that."

About Brilliant Graphics

Founded in 2000 and with a legacy dating back to 1959, Brilliant Graphics has earned a leadership position in high-end commercial, luxury brand, and art print markets through exceptional quality and customer service. Based in Exton, PA, Brilliant specializes in helping customers succeed through the art and science of print and distribution.

About ROYERCOMM PRISM

Founded in 1968 and based in New Jersey, ROYERCOMM PRISM is a commercial print, packaging, and distribution company known for service excellence and business innovation. Under third-generation leadership from Eric Schwartz and Amanda Schwartz, and the 42 years’ experience of partners Ed Brown and Ron Krankowski, the company continues its legacy of steady growth and strong business management.

For more information:

Visit www.RoyercommPrism.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.