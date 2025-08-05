Royercomm Prism Acquires Victor Printing, Expanding Capacity and Market Reach

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royercomm Prism, a leading print and packaging company, proudly announces the acquisition of Victor Printing, a Cherry Hill-based company with more than 50 years of industry experience. The acquisition, finalized on August 1, 2025, marks a significant milestone in Royercomm Prism’s strategic growth plan.

The integration of Victor Printing into Royercomm Prism brings with it an increase in production capacity, an expanded team of seasoned professionals, and an enhanced ability to serve clients throughout the region. This move strengthens Royercomm Prism’s market position and helps accelerate its aggressive goals for growth and innovation in both the commercial printing and packaging space.

“A big thanks to Jack Copeland and the Victor Printing team for their trust in us and making for a fast and smooth transition,” said Eric Schwartz, Partner at Royercomm Prism. “We’re thrilled to welcome their team and capabilities into the Royercomm Prism family as we continue to scale our services and deliver even more value to our clients.”

The acquisition reflects Royercomm Prism’s continued commitment to building long-term partnerships, investing in people, and embracing the future of print and packaging through innovation and collaboration.

For more information about Royercomm Prism and its expanded services, please visit www.royercommprism.com.

