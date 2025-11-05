Royercomm Prism Announces its Acquisition of Brilliant Graphics

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royercomm Prism is a leading full-service printing and communications company and is proud to announce the acquisition of Brilliant Graphics, a highly regarded name in the world of fine printing and visual craftsmanship.

For decades, Brilliant Graphics has been synonymous with precision, artistry, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Royercomm Prism is deeply honored to continue that tradition, ensuring that the dedication to detail and innovation that Brilliant Graphics is known for will carry on for many exciting years to come.

“We have long admired the caliber of work produced by Brilliant Graphics,” said Eric Schwartz, Partner of Royercomm Prism “Their reputation for exceptional quality and their passion for elevating the printed medium align perfectly with Royercomm Prism’s mission. We are excited to build upon that foundation and serve clients with the same care and creativity that have defined Brilliant for so many years. Bob Tursack and Harold Hepler have built Brilliant upon the philosophy that the client’s success is paramount, and together we will carry forward that commitment”.

Royercomm Prism extends its sincere appreciation to Bob Tursack and team for their generosity and openness throughout this process. Their collaborative spirit and commitment to innovation and growth align perfectly with Royercomm Prism’s vision for expansion.

As the two teams come together, Royercomm Prism looks forward to blending the craftsmanship and technical expertise of Brilliant Graphics with Royercomm Prism’s forward-thinking approach to print, packaging, and visual communications. The combined strengths of both organizations will ensure that clients continue to receive best-in-class quality and service.

