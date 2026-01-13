New Haven Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE ARREST CASE#: 26B5000139 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz STATION: New Haven Barracks CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 DATE/TIME of Arrest: 01/13/2026 @ 1051 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 17 TOWN: New Haven, VT VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS ACCUSED: David Saltis AGE: 40 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the area of Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, David Saltis, had a criminally suspended Vermont license and was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. Saltis was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours for the charges.

COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 @ 12:30 pm COURT: Middlebury LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: N/A *Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.