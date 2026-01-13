Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

ARREST

 

CASE#: 26B5000139                                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME of Arrest: 01/13/2026 @ 1051 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 17

TOWN: New Haven, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: David Saltis                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the area of Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation.  Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, David Saltis, had a criminally suspended Vermont license and was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. Saltis was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours for the charges.

 


 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 @ 12:30 pm        

COURT: Middlebury

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


