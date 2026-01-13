New Haven Barracks / VCOR, Criminal DLS
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
ARREST
CASE#: 26B5000139
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME of Arrest: 01/13/2026 @ 1051 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 and Vermont Route 17
TOWN: New Haven, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: David Saltis
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on U.S. Route 7 in the area of Vermont Route 17 in the Town of New Haven for an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, David Saltis, had a criminally suspended Vermont license and was in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. Saltis was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 02/09/2026 at 1230 hours for the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/09/26 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Middlebury
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
