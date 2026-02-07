Westminster Barracks / Multi-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B1001097
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland
STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/07/2026 at approximately 0754 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound
TOWN: Brattleboro, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 10.4
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Collin M. Stamm
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newington, Connecticut
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: ES
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew J. Fleming
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Rayhan Razak
AGE: 24
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: Q7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/07/2026, at approximately 0754 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of mile marker 10.4, Brattleboro (Windham County), Vermont. Investigation determined that Collin M. Stramm, 27, of Newington, Connecticut, operator of Vehicle #1, was traveling too fast for road and weather conditions and lost control of his vehicle. Vehicle #2, operated by Andrew J. Fleming, 31, of Florence, Massachusetts, and Vehicle #3 operated by Rayhan Razak, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, were also traveling too fast for conditions and were unable to avoid colliding with Vehicle #1. As a result, Vehicle #2 and Vehicle #3 struck Vehicle #1, rendering all three vehicles totaled. No injuries were reported by any operators or occupants. Road conditions at the time of the crash were snow covered. The roadway was reduced to one lane for approximately 1.5 hours while emergency personnel cleared the scene. Brattleboro Towing removed all vehicles from the roadway. This crash remains under investigation. The scene was handled jointly by Brattleboro Fire and Rescue.
