Westminster Barracks / Multi-Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B1001097

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marie Beland

STATION: Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/07/2026 at approximately 0754 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 Northbound

TOWN: Brattleboro, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 10.4

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Collin M. Stamm

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newington, Connecticut

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL: ES

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew J. Fleming

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Florence, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Rayhan Razak

AGE: 24

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brooklyn, New York

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: Q7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 02/07/2026, at approximately 0754 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound in the area of mile marker 10.4, Brattleboro (Windham County), Vermont. Investigation determined that Collin M. Stramm, 27, of Newington, Connecticut, operator of Vehicle #1, was traveling too fast for road and weather conditions and lost control of his vehicle. Vehicle #2, operated by Andrew J. Fleming, 31, of Florence, Massachusetts, and Vehicle #3 operated by Rayhan Razak, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, were also traveling too fast for conditions and were unable to avoid colliding with Vehicle #1. As a result, Vehicle #2 and Vehicle #3 struck Vehicle #1, rendering all three vehicles totaled. No injuries were reported by any operators or occupants. Road conditions at the time of the crash were snow covered. The roadway was reduced to one lane for approximately 1.5 hours while emergency personnel cleared the scene. Brattleboro Towing removed all vehicles from the roadway. This crash remains under investigation. The scene was handled jointly by Brattleboro Fire and Rescue.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint : Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

