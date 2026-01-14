DatarithmTM Unveils Enhanced Liquidation Engine to Maximize Returns on Dead Stock

Liquidation Engine designed to help independent pharmacy owners recover more money from short-dated or expired inventory.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DatarithmTM is announcing the formal launch of Liquidation Engine, which is designed to help independent pharmacy owners recover more money from short dated or expired inventory. As pharmacies navigate the squeeze of low PBM reimbursements and shrinking margins, this new tool targets "dead stock”, inventory sitting idle for over four months, converting a traditional financial liability into recovered revenue.Built in partnership with RxDirectSolutions, the improved Liquidation Engine introduces direct Return to Manufacturer capability. This feature provides a level of automation and transparency never offered before, resulting in substantially larger return credits, lower fees, and much faster credit timelines."This is a game-changer for independent pharmacies," said David Belinski, Datarithm President. "While our Wholesaler Return and Transfer features provide strong results, we saw the need to apply additional pressure on inventory that wasn’t being addressed, namely, dead stock."Key Benefits for Independent Pharmacies:• Increased Cash Flow: Converts non-liquid assets into spendable cash far faster than industry averages.• Reduced Labor: Automates the tedious task of tracking expiration dates and manufacturer return windows.• Unmatched Transparency: Detailed reporting shows exactly what each item is worth before it leaves the pharmacy.• Maximized Recovery: Ensures items are returned at the precise moment they yield the highest possible credit.To learn more about Liquidation Engine, visit https://www.datarithm.co/liquidation-engine About DatarithmDatarithm is a leading provider of cloud-based inventory management software specifically engineered for the pharmaceutical industry. By leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data, Datarithm helps pharmacies reduce carry costs, minimize stock-outs, and maximize profitability. Headquartered in Syracuse, NY, Datarithm remains committed to the success and sustainability of independent pharmacies nationwide.

