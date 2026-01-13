GRX Marketing Announces New Partnership with ACHC to Support and Empower Community Pharmacies

Accreditation Commission for Health Care

Collaborative partnership enhances resources, accreditation support, and marketing opportunities for independent pharmacies.

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRX Marketing, a trusted leader in pharmacy marketing solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). This collaboration brings together GRX Marketing’s leading expertise and ACHC’s widely respected accreditation programs to provide independent pharmacies with expanded tools, resources, and support within a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.For over 15 years, GRX Marketing has focused exclusively on helping independent pharmacies grow through personalized, results-driven marketing solutions. ACHC, recognized nationwide for its high-quality accreditation programs, has long served as a trusted resource for healthcare organizations committed to excellence in patient care.“This partnership represents a shared commitment to elevating independent pharmacy,” said Nicolle McClure, President of GRX Marketing. “ACHC has built a strong reputation as a trusted resource in the industry, and together we can help pharmacies stand out, stay informed, and continue to deliver exceptional care to their local communities.”Together, GRX Marketing and ACHC will prioritize joint educational initiatives, increased content collaboration, and opportunities to highlight the evolving role of independent pharmacies. Through shared communication efforts, the organizations aim to further support pharmacies navigating growth, service expansion, and patient engagement.“This partnership reflects ACHC’s commitment to supporting independent pharmacies beyond accreditation,” said Caroline Girardeau, PharmD, MBA, PMP, BCPS Pharmacy Program Director at ACHC. “By teaming up with GRX Marketing, we can help pharmacies not only demonstrate quality through accreditation, but also communicate that commitment more effectively to patients, payors, and their communities.”This collaboration reflects GRX Marketing’s ongoing commitment to innovation and its continued focus on supporting the unique needs of independent pharmacies, and ACHC’s mission to empower and educate independent pharmacies.About GRX MarketingGRX Marketing, a division of MOCE Marketing, LLC based in Des Moines, IA, is a full-service marketing agency committed to the growth and success of independent pharmacy owners. Serving more than 300 pharmacies across the United States, GRX Marketing delivers creative, personalized, and affordable marketing solutions.To learn more about GRX Marketing and its endless pharmacy marketing solutions, visit www.grxmarketing.com About Accreditation Commission for Health CareAs the nation's top accreditor for specialty, infusion, and compounding pharmacy services, ACHC provides a modern, education-first accreditation experience, helping independent pharmacies demonstrate quality, strengthen patient relationships, and operate with confidence.To learn more about ACHC and its accreditation services, visit www.achc.org

