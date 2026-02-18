AZIPRx Applauds Senator Shamp for Filing Legislation to End PBM Patient Steering and Require Transparency

The Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition (AZIPRx) thanks State Senator Janae Shamp (Legislative District 29) for her leadership in filing Senate Bill 1710.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SB 1710 Would Prohibit PBM Steering Practices, Protect Access to Clinician-Administered Drugs, and Mandate Annual Transparency ReportingThe Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition (AZIPRx) thanks State Senator Janae Shamp (Legislative District 29) for her leadership in filing Senate Bill 1710 , legislation that would prohibit pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) from steering patients to their affiliated pharmacies and require comprehensive annual transparency reporting. The Coalition praises Senator Shamp for standing up for patients and their local pharmacies against unfair PBM practices that prioritize corporate profits over patient choice and access."For two decades, independent pharmacies across our state have experienced firsthand the devastating effects of PBM business practices," said Monique Whitney, AZIPRx spokesperson. "When PBMs own their own pharmacies, they manipulate the system to drive patients away from community pharmacies and toward their own affiliated providers. SB 1710 would finally prohibit these steering tactics and shine a light on PBM financial practices through mandatory transparency reporting."Key Provisions of SB 1710:Ending Patient Steering: The bill prohibits PBMs from steering patients to affiliated pharmacies through data mining, direct patient contact, or financial penalties. It also bans PBMs from paying their own affiliated pharmacies more than independent pharmacies for the same products and services.Protecting Access to Clinician-Administered Drugs: SB 1710 ensures patients can receive prescription drugs administered in their doctor's office, hospital outpatient centers, or other clinical settings without being forced to use a PBM-affiliated pharmacy or facing higher costs.Requiring Transparency: Beginning March 1, 2027, PBMs must submit annual reports detailing rebates received from manufacturers, administrative fees, reimbursements paid to pharmacies, and their complete corporate vertical integration structure.Whitney noted that PBM business practices have been investigated by local and national news organizations including the Wall Street Journal, and their CEOs have been brought before Congress to account for the detrimental effects of their companies."Arizonans can see the impact with their own eyes - we have fewer than 100 community pharmacies left operating in the state, with more closing every year," Whitney said. "Senator Shamp's legislation addresses critical issues that have persisted for years: PBMs prioritizing their own profits over solutions that would benefit patients and drive down medication costs.""As a nurse, Senator Shamp has witnessed what happens when a patient's treatment plan is directed by the PBM instead of the doctor. She's not afraid to take on this very powerful industry and say 'enough is enough'," Whitney said. "She's the leader we need. We're grateful for her commitment to protecting Arizona patients and ensuring they continue to have access to the pharmacy of their choice, without being intimidated or coerced by PBMs through increased costs, steering tactics, or coverage restrictions."About the Arizona Independent Pharmacy CoalitionThe Arizona Independent Pharmacy Coalition (AZIPRx.org) represents Arizona’s independent pharmacies across the state, whose members serve communities in rural and metropolitan areas. The Coalition advocates for policies that protect patient access to pharmacy services and promote fair competition in the pharmacy marketplace.For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Monique Whitney, Monique@AZIPRx.org.# # #

