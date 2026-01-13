Chainlist Confirms Krown Network Delivers Sub-100ms MainNet Performance, Outpacing Leading Blockchains

Independent RPC telemetry from Chainlist shows Krown MainNet operating faster than Solana just days after global launch

Quantum eMotion Corp (OTCQB:QNCCF)

MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krown Technologies Inc., creator of the Krown Network and the Camelot Ecosystem, announced today that Chainlist (chainlist.org) has confirmed that Krown MainNet is operating at sub-100 millisecond latency across its live RPC endpoints. This performance places Krown among the fastest public blockchains currently in production and ahead of leading high-performance networks.

Chainlist’s live telemetry shows:
https://mainnet1.krown.network — 0.050 seconds
https://mainnet.krown.network — 0.110 seconds

Verifiable Data link: https://chainlist.org//chain/1983

These measurements were taken while Krown MainNet was fully live, processing real transactions, powering KrownDEX (KDEX), indexing Krown Explorer, and serving wallet traffic across the network.

Low latency is one of the most critical indicators of blockchain quality, impacting trade execution, slippage, wallet responsiveness, and institutional trading performance. Sub-100ms RPC response times allow KrownDEX traders, arbitrage systems, wallets, and DeFi applications to operate with near-instant responsiveness.

This milestone follows Krown’s global launch on Friday, January 9th, 2026, when Krown simultaneously went live with:
• Krown MainNet
• KROWN Coin
• KrownDEX (KDEX)
• Krown Explorer

The Chainlist data confirms that Krown launched as a fully operational Layer-1 blockchain, not a limited-load test network.

Krown’s performance is driven by its optimized Proof-of-Stake consensus, parallelized transaction execution, high-performance validator architecture, and its integration of quantum-grade entropy from Quantum eMotion’s QRNG2 and post-quantum cryptographic stack.

About Krown Network
Krown Network is a next-generation quantum-secured Layer-1 blockchain that powers more than 30 Web3 platforms within the Camelot Ecosystem, including KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, Qastle Wallet, Krown Social, and KrownIQ. Built in partnership with Quantum eMotion, Krown integrates QRNG2 quantum entropy and post-quantum cryptography to secure digital finance for both the present and post-quantum future.

About Quantum eMotion
Quantum eMotion (TSX-V: QNC | OTCQB: QNCCF | FSE:34Q0)is a publicly traded quantum security company specializing in quantum random number generation (QRNG) and post-quantum cryptography. Its QRNG2 technology delivers true quantum entropy used to secure cryptographic keys, blockchain networks, and digital communications against both classical and quantum threats. Through its partnership with Krown Network, Quantum eMotion provides the quantum-grade security foundation that protects Krown’s wallets, transactions, and validator infrastructure.
