Tech-Enabled Intergenerational Living at Vincentian

K4Connect supports intergenerational connection, reduces isolation for residents and students, and helps Vincentian manage rising caregiver demands.

At Vincentian Terrace Place, community is built across generations. Through its Students in Residence Program, Vincentian brings undergraduate students and older adults together under one roof to form meaningful, everyday relationships. This model addresses two growing challenges: rising social isolation amongst both older and younger adults, and challenges with technology use and adoption by residents. By pairing intergenerational living with intuitive digital tools, Vincentian has created a connected, supportive environment where residents feel confident, students feel purposeful, and relationships thrive.

Vincentian partnered with K4Connect to bring the K4Community platform, including the Plus App and Smart Home tools, to Terrace Place, giving residents easy access to events, directories, and real-time updates. Students support residents while also creating and leading programming, including weekly tech support. The result is stronger engagement, reduced staff workload, and deeper connections.

“The seamless integration of K4’s technology into our daily operations has not only streamlined communication but also fostered a sense of community. Staff members can now allocate their time more efficiently, focusing on personalized care and building stronger relationships with residents. This innovative approach has transformed our environment, creating a space where everyone feels valued and secure, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all involved.”

Patty Embree Vincentian Chief operating officer & vice president of innovation

The Challenge: Isolation + Tech Literacy Limitations

Vincentian Terrace Place serves older Independent Living residents, many of whom need support with technology, including smartphone basics, K4 Plus App login, navigation, and event registration, plus smart home skills use. Without dedicated tech support staff, these needs created frequent interruptions for the community life team. At the same time, Vincentian sought to reduce social isolation among older and young adults and needed a scalable way to boost connection and engagement without overburdening staff

The Solution: K4 + Intergenerational Programming

To meet these goals, Terrace Place implemented a comprehensive engagement model that combines the K4Community platform with their Students in Residence Program.

Technology

Residents use the K4Community Plus App to:

-View announcements

-Check calendars and sign up for events

-Access the resident, staff, and friends directory

-Communicate with neighbors and family

-Receive community updates in real time

-Request work orders

Orientation prepares students to assist with:

-K4Community Plus App onboarding and use

-Creating, posting and running community events

-Troubleshooting common device or app issues

Intergenerational Support

Undergraduate students live onsite, rent-free, in exchange for four to six service hours each week:

-Hosting recurring wellness and tech literacy programs

-Uploading events in Team Hub that appear to residents in the Plus App

-Providing regularly scheduled K4-centered resident support time

-Helping residents use their phones, Plus App, event calendars, and smart home tools

-Reducing staff workload by handling low-level technology needs directly

“Intergenerational programs and shared sites are crucial for all generations involved, even the facilitators! Vincentian’s Students in Residence Program is the heart of what we do, and we’ve done a great job at supporting the two generations most at risk for loneliness – college students and older adults. Between purposeful event planning and organic interactions, K4 has been the vehicle for connection.”

Kenna Embree | Vincentian Manager Of Community Life, Independent Living

This partnership enables residents to receive help comfortably while giving students meaningful experiences, connection, and purpose (Eisner Foundation, 2021). Students quickly became unexpected technology accelerators, easing onboarding and reducing confusion. Their consistent, recurring events listed in K4 boosted attendance and strengthened resident and student relationships. Even residents who are hesitant about technology now rely on printed K4 calendars or directory pages, demonstrating strong trust in K4 as the source of truth.

Results and Impact:

Increased Resident Engagement

Residents now check the K4Community Plus App routinely for updates, events, and community information. Student support ensures more regular content is uploaded through Team Hub, and that residents feel confident navigating the app, which encourages regular use and engagement.

Reduced Staff Workload

With students handling a significant share of technology and onboarding questions, staff spend less time on routine support and more time shaping programming and community life. The use of K4 also leads to fewer direct technology-related calls to staff and steadier event participation due to additional volume of content and improved visibility in the app. By expanding onboarding capacity through student training, the platform helps ensure that residents remain informed, connected, and engaged throughout the week.

Strengthened Intergenerational Bonds

Technology became a bridge for relationship-building at Terrace Place. As resident Mary Ann Bober shared, “My husband Ed, and I, have been using K4 since we moved in seven years ago. On the social side of things, K4 has been a great tool for us to easily contact neighbors or see what is going on within our community. We also appreciate the assistance from Alexa, and the smart technology portion of the app, like being able to control our lights and thermostat from our phones. As we age, our social circles tend to shrink. However, living at Terrace Place has been a delightful experience, and both K4 and our surroundings make it incredibly easy to form new friendships.” That same connection extends to students, who rely on K4 to build meaningful, ongoing relationships with residents. As student Julie Cleer explained, “K4 is a great outlet for residents to connect with each other, family, and the students. As a student, I use K4 to check on residents; to plan times to hang out; to ask for advice on cooking, baking, or crocheting; and to be able to support them if they need something outside of office hours. I love being able to stay connected to the residents at Terrace Place while having access to event tracking, smart home technology, and building announcements all in one place.”

Conclusion

The Vincentian Terrace Place case study shows how intergenerational living can redefine community life. By integrating K4Community with student-led support, Vincentian transformed technology into a catalyst for confidence, belonging, and shared purpose. Residents gain independence and connection, students gain mentorship and meaning, and staff gain the space to focus on what matters most.

