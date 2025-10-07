K4Connect Partners with Awardco to Create a Culture of Staff Appreciation in Senior Living

K4Connect partnered with Awardco to enable residents to celebrate staff through the K4Community Plus App, boosting morale, engagement, and connection.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K4Connect, the leading provider of enterprise technologies for senior living, announced a new integration partnership with Awardco, a pioneer in employee recognition and rewards. This collaboration brings resident-driven staff recognition, empowering communities to foster stronger cultures of appreciation, engagement, and connection.

With the new integration, residents can now easily recognize and celebrate staff members who go above and beyond within the K4Community Plus App. With just a few taps, positive feedback is sent directly into Awardco’s recognition and rewards platform, enabling real-time staff acknowledgement and providing leadership teams with actionable insights into engagement trends.

“At K4Connect, we’re committed to creating solutions that not only simplify life for residents but also enhance the work experience for staff,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO at K4Connect. “Our integration with Awardco makes it easy for residents to recognize the people who go above and beyond every day, fostering stronger community morale and a culture of appreciation that benefits everyone.”

This integration seamlessly connects resident feedback with Awardco’s enterprise recognition tools. By bridging the resident experience with staff engagement, communities can deliver instant recognition, build happier and engaged teams, and unlock data-driven insights.

The Awardco integration is part of K4Connect’s broader effort to enhance the senior living experience by improving operations, empowering staff, and enriching resident life. By embedding recognition directly into daily interactions, communities can foster stronger human connections that support both staff well-being and resident satisfaction.

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. With its FusionOS platform and flagship solution, K4Community, K4Connect helps senior living communities improve operations, increase staff efficiency, and enrich the lives of residents through smarter technologies.

About Awardco

Awardco is an employee recognition and rewards platform dedicated to creating more positive workplaces by empowering organizations to recognize the good, reward meaningful contributions, and inspire greatness. With a focus on innovation, accessibility, and impact, Awardco helps companies celebrate employees in ways that strengthen culture, boost engagement, and drive long-term success. Guided by its mission to make work more rewarding for everyone, Awardco is redefining recognition as a strategic cornerstone of the modern workplace.

