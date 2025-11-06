Presbyterian Homes & Services Selects K4Connect To Advance Digital Integration Strategy Across Its Communities

K4Connect and Presbyterian Homes & Services partner using FusionOS for data and AI, improving efficiency, care, and innovation across 60 communities.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K4Connect, the leading technology solutions provider empowering smarter, more connected senior living communities, is proud to announce its newest resident care partner, Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS). Based in Minnesota, PHS is the fourth-largest nonprofit provider of senior housing, services, and support in the United States, operating 60 senior living communities, a thriving Family of Care Services division delivering Home Health, Hospice, Meal Delivery, Therapy and Physician services allowing them to serve over 37,000 individuals annually.

“Over the past year, our teams have worked closely to build a foundation of trust and shared purpose,” said Mike Weller, CEO of K4Connect. “Presbyterian Homes & Services has a clear vision for using technology to enhance resident well-being and operational efficiency, and we’re honored to play a role in helping them realize that vision through an integrated, future-ready digital strategy.”

PHS partnered with K4Connect to support the development and execution of its enterprise Application Strategy. The organization sought to streamline its application portfolio, identify opportunities for automation, and prepare for future innovations in areas such as AI and advanced data visualization.

After an in-depth review process, K4Connect presented a Roadmap and AI Strategy centered on FusionOS Enterprise Integration and Data Management Platform. FusionOS will serve as a foundation for integrating multiple third-party systems, consolidating data sources, and enabling new insights across the organization. K4Connect’s FusionOS platform, and overall data strategy, positions providers like PHS to leverage the incredible features that AI promises.

"At Presbyterian Homes & Services, we are dedicated to delivering innovative experiences that enhance both daily life and operational efficiency for our residents and staff," said Kory Nadeau, Vice President of IT. "As a technology-forward organization, partnering with K4Connect allows us to build an open, scalable platform that supports ongoing smart innovation and automation across all of our campuses. This enables our caregivers to spend less time on manual administrative tasks and more time with our residents.”

“From a technical standpoint, working with Presbyterian Homes & Services has been an exciting opportunity to expand what’s possible within FusionOS,” said Jonathan Gould, Co-Founder and CTO of K4Connect. “Together, we’re building a scalable infrastructure that supports not only today’s needs but also tomorrow’s innovations in data and AI-driven decision-making.”

About K4Connect

K4Connect is a mission-driven AgeTech company that integrates enterprise technologies to serve older adults and the staff who support them. With its FusionOS platform and flagship solution, K4Community, K4Connect helps senior living communities improve operations, increase staff efficiency, and enrich the lives of residents through smarter technologies.

About Presbyterian Homes & Services

Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS) is a faith-based, nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota, dedicated to serving older adults through a full continuum of living and care options. PHS operates more than 60 communities across Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin, offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, home- and community-based services, and primary geriatric care. Guided by its mission to honor God by enriching the lives and touching the hearts of older adults, PHS serves people of all faiths and backgrounds through compassionate care, innovation, and community connection.



