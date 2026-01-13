GenAge Center Encourages New Year’s Wellness Resolutions Built on Data, Not Extremes

We believe sustainable health doesn’t come from extremes....When you know your numbers, you can make decisions that are realistic, measurable, and aligned with your physiology and goals.” — Dr. Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, Center Director and Founder of GenAge Center

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a new year begins, many wellness resolutions fall into a familiar cycle: restrictive diets, aggressive workout plans, and one-size-fits-all programs that promise fast results but rarely support lasting change. GenAge Center, a physician-led wellness and longevity practice in Ada, Michigan, is encouraging individuals across the greater Grand Rapids community to skip extremes and focus on a more sustainable approach rooted in objective data and personalized care.At GenAge Center, that starts by knowing your “numbers.” These are measurable health markers gathered through medical testing and advanced diagnostics, such as hormone baseline assessments, comprehensive blood panels, and DEXA body composition scans. Together, they provide clear insights into how your body is functioning, including metabolism, lean muscle and fat distribution, bone density, nutrient status, and key hormone levels. With this data in hand, patients can make informed decisions instead of relying on guesswork or generic wellness trends.“At GenAge Center, we believe sustainable health doesn’t come from extremes. True wellness starts with understanding your body first. When you know your numbers, you can make decisions that are realistic, measurable, and aligned with your physiology and goals,” said Dr. Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, Center Director and Founder of GenAge Center.Wellness Starts with Knowing Your NumbersRather than chasing the latest trend, GenAge Center emphasizes building a wellness plan based on comprehensive diagnostics. Patients can begin with a deeper look at what is happening beneath the surface, including:-Hormone baseline testing to identify potential hormone decline or imbalance-Comprehensive bloodwork to assess metabolic health , micronutrient levels, thyroid and adrenal function, and more-DEXA body composition analysis scan, considered the gold standard for measuring fat mass, lean muscle, visceral fat risk, and bone densityThese insights help identify common barriers to progress such as hormonal imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, metabolic concerns, and changes in muscle or bone density. The result is a clear path forward without guesswork.Personalized Plans Built with Medical ExpertiseAfter testing, patients meet one-on-one with a Nurse Practitioner or Physician to review results and develop a customized plan. GenAge Center’s programs are designed around the individual, with options that may include hormone optimization, nutrition coaching, functional fitness guidance, lifestyle strategies, and medically supervised interventions when appropriate.This approach replaces generic resolutions with actionable, trackable strategies tailored to each person’s health status, lifestyle, and long-term wellness goals.A Physician-Led Center for Longevity and PerformanceGenAge Center serves adults across Ada and the greater Grand Rapids area with science-based, individualized wellness programs designed to restore balance, improve vitality, and optimize aging. Led by Dr. Kim, who is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine, GenAge Center offers whole-person care in a warm, collaborative environment.In addition to wellness testing and personalized programs, GenAge Center provides services including:-Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) for men and women-Healthy weight and metabolism programs, including DEXA scan and VO2 testing-Energy revitalization programs addressing fatigue and metabolic concerns Athletic performance optimization for endurance, strength, and recovery-Medical massage therapy for recovery, circulation, and stress reductionReady to Start a Resolution That Lasts?GenAge Center invites individuals who are ready to build a plan based on real data supported by medical expertise to schedule a consultation.About GenAge CenterGenAge Center is a physician-led wellness and longevity practice located in Ada, Michigan, serving the greater Grand Rapids community. GenAge Center offers science-based, individualized programs designed to optimize health, restore balance, and empower long-term vitality. Through advanced diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and whole-person care, GenAge Center helps patients feel and perform their best at every stage of life.

