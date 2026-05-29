Skyn by Mariya Announces Nordlys® Laser Treatments by Candela in Naples, Fla.

Mariya McGregor, Founder of Skyn by Mariya in Naples, Florida

The award-winning Nordlys system expands the practice's advanced laser and light-based treatment offerings for Naples-area patients.

My clients deserve access to the most precise, effective technology available, and the Nordlys® delivers that.” — Mariya McGregor

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skyn by Mariya , a medical aesthetics practice serving the Naples, Fla., community, has added the Nordlys® system by Candela to its treatment offerings and will officially open its newly renovated location at 4949 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 203 on June 1, 2026. The Nordlysis a multi-application laser and intense pulsed light platform designed to address a broad range of skin concerns - including pigmentation, rosacea, vascular lesions, fine lines and overall skin texture -- with minimal downtime.The addition of the Nordlysexpands Skyn by Mariya's existing suite of advanced laser and energy-based treatments, which includes Morpheus8, DiolazeXL, Lumecca and Vasculaze. The Nordlyssystem features Selective Waveband Technology IPL, Nd:YAG 1064 nm laser and non-ablative fractional lasers at 1550 nm and 1940 nm, allowing providers to customize treatments for individual skin types and concerns - and in many cases, combine modalities in a single session."My clients deserve access to the most precise, effective technology available, and the Nordlysdelivers that," said Mariya McGregor, medical aesthetician and founder of Skyn by Mariya. "Whether someone is dealing with sun damage, redness, uneven texture or early signs of aging, this device allows me to tailor a treatment plan that meets their specific skin goals with real, visible results."The Nordlyssystem is FDA-cleared and used by leading aesthetic providers worldwide. Treatments are designed to be comfortable and efficient, with most patients returning to normal activities immediately following their session. The device's Light and Bright combination treatment - pairing SWT IPL with non-ablative fractional laser - offers a comprehensive skin rejuvenation option for patients seeking improvement in tone, radiance and texture in a single visit.Skyn by Mariya welcomes patients to the new Naples location beginning June 1, 2026. Patients interested in learning more about Nordlystreatments can visit skynbymariya.com or call 239.359.7410 to schedule a personalized consultation.About Skyn by MariyaSkyn by Mariya is a medical aesthetics practice located at 4949 Tamiami Trail N, Suite 203, Naples, FL 34103, offering advanced laser treatments , skin rejuvenation services and non-surgical aesthetic solutions. Founded by Mariya McGregor, a medical aesthetician and certified electrologist with over 15 years of experience in the laser and cosmetic industry, the practice is committed to personalized care using proven technology. The new location opens June 1, 2026. Learn more at skynbymariya.com or call 239.359.7410.

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