Dr. Cherise M. Dyal Recognized As A 2025 NJ Top Doc

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Cherise M. Dyal has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2025. Dr. Dyal is an orthopedic surgeon whose expertise spans both advanced musculoskeletal care and obesity medicine. Board-certified in orthopedic surgery and obesity medicine, she is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, reflecting her dedication to excellence across multiple facets of patient care.Her academic journey began at Harvard University, where she earned a B.A. with honors in 1985, before attending Yale University School of Medicine, graduating in 1989 and gaining membership in the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Dyal then completed her Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Columbia Presbyterian’s New York Orthopedic Hospital in 1994, followed by a Fellowship in Foot and Ankle Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in 1995.Dr. Dyal’s professional career is marked by leadership and innovation. She served as Attending Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief of the Foot and Ankle Division at Montefiore Medical Center until 2000, helping shape the department and mentor future orthopedic surgeons. Since joining Advanced Orthopaedic Associates of North Jersey, she has continued to combine surgical skill with personalized patient care. While highly experienced in foot and ankle surgery, Dr. Dyal also treats a full spectrum of general orthopedic conditions, performing surgeries on the upper extremities, shoulders, elbows, wrists, knees, hips, and more. Her approach emphasizes not only resolving orthopedic issues but also restoring function, mobility, and quality of life for every patient.Recognized repeatedly for her achievements, Dr. Dyal has been named to NJ Top Docs, listed as one of “America’s Top Orthopedists,” and featured in the Castle Connolly Guide’s “How to Find the Best Doctors: New York Metro Area.” Her commitment to excellence, leadership in the field, and focus on patient-centered care make her a trusted authority in orthopedic surgery and a respected mentor within the medical community.For more information about NJ Top Doc Dr. Cherise M. Dyal, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-cherise-dyal/ ---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit www.NJTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

