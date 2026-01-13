Sunstates Security Wins Third Global Training MVP Award for People-First Strategy

2026 Training MVP Award- Sunstates Security Company

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security is proud to announce its selection as a winner of the 2026 Training MVP Award by Training magazine. This prestigious recognition marks the third time Sunstates has been honored on this global list, underscoring our unwavering commitment to employee development and investing in our workforce.2026 Training MVP AwardThe Training MVP Awards, formerly known as the APEX Awards and the Training Top 125, represent the only global ranking of organizations unsurpassed in harnessing human capital. For 25 years, this program has served as the gold standard for identifying companies with the most effective learning and development programs in the world.A People-First Approach to SecurityIn the security industry, the quality of service is defined entirely by the quality of the people providing it. As a people-focused organization, Sunstates views training not as a checkbox, but as a strategic engine for excellence. It’s a defining standard of the ' Sunstates Difference ,' reflecting the core values of our organization."Our 2026 Training MVP Award winners are game-changers, training champions, and major league L&D bar raisers," says Training Editor/Publisher Lorri Freifeld. "We salute their impressive achievements in and deep dedication to employee learning and development."The Sunstates Advantage: Precision TrainingWhat sets Sunstates apart in the global L&D landscape is our ability to deliver highly specialized, site-specific curricula. Rather than a "one-size-fits-all" approach, our programs are meticulously tailored to meet:• State-Specific Mandates: Ensuring every officer exceeds local regulatory requirements.• Industry-Specific Needs: From the specialized safety protocols of healthcare and pharmaceutical facilities to the high-stakes environment of critical infrastructure and data centers.• Career Advancement: Providing clear pathways for internal growth, which has allowed us to maintain industry-leading retention rates.About the 2026 Training MVP AwardsThe Training MVP Awards reflect an organization's journey to attain peak performance. Winners are evaluated on a rigorous set of benchmarking statistics, including total training budget, scope of programs provided, and the direct link between training and business outcomes.Sunstates Security will join fellow global winners at an invitation-only, black-tie Gala in Orlando, Florida, on February 23, 2026, to learn our final ranking among the world's elite training organizations.Investing in our people means better protection for yours. Contact Sunstates to learn more about how our award-winning training programs can elevate your security posture.

