Sunstates Security Named on Forbes’ Dream Employers List

Sunstates Security is proud and honored to announce its recognition on the prestigious Forbes’ Dream Employers 2026 list.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security is proud and honored to announce its recognition on the prestigious Forbes’ Dream Employers 2026 list. It showcases our dedication and passion for creating an engaging, positive work environment.The ranking is the result of a highly rigorous, independent analysis of the entire U.S. employment landscape. Over 266,000 data points were gathered through independent surveys of current employees and college students working for companies and institutions employing at least 1,000 people across all industry sectors. The final score is based on how frequently Sunstates was named as a “dream employer” and the overall willingness of our staff to recommend their workplace.We consistently prioritize our employees’ well-being and growth, which, in turn, supports the delivery of exceptional service, a commitment that has successfully steered Sunstates Security toward sustained growth and reinforced our position as a national industry leader.“This award is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and exemplary leadership within the Sunstates organization,” stated CEO Denis Kelly, highlighting the internal effort required to achieve such a distinction.Sunstates has implemented numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing employee satisfaction and professional growth. These efforts have not only contributed to a positive work environment but have also positioned us as an employer of choice. Initiatives include advanced professional development programs like the Leadership Candidate Program (LCP), competitive benefits packages, the WorkStep feedback tool, and an inclusive culture that rewards and promotes from within.The integrity of this award is reinforced by the collaboration with Statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal. Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings, ensuring that the research and analysis adhere to the highest standards of industry ranking and market study.The full list of America’s Dream Employers was announced on November 18th, 2025, and is currently available for viewing on Forbes’ website. We congratulate the other businesses showcased on the list and encourage our team members to continue driving the culture that made this achievement possible.

