Sunstates Security Named One of Forbes’ Best Large Employers for 2026

Sunstates Security has been named one of Forbes’ Best Large Employers for 2026, earning the top position in NC within the Business Services & Supplies category.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstates Security has been named one of Forbes’ Best Large Employers for 2026, earning the top position in North Carolina within the Business Services & Supplies category.The Forbes Best Large Employers recognition is the publication’s premier employer ranking of the year. In 2026, Forbes recognized approximately 700 employers nationwide, with only 33 companies included in the Business Services & Supplies industry.Sunstates is one of only two security companies named to the list and ranks ahead of larger national competitors, reinforcing its position as an industry leader driven by workforce excellence.This award is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and exemplary leadership throughout the entire Sunstates organization," says CEO Denis Kelly. "By prioritizing the well-being and professional development of our teams, we have reinforced our position as a national leader while staying true to the values that define us.”The Forbes Best Large Employers list is based on independent employee feedback and evaluates organizations on factors including compensation, workplace environment, opportunities for advancement, and overall employee experience. Companies do not pay a fee to participate or be selected.Founded in North Carolina, Sunstates Security provides comprehensive security services across the country and has built a reputation for professionalism, stability, and long-term career development. The company’s placement on the Forbes list highlights its ability to attract and retain talent while delivering consistent value to clients nationwide.You can view the list digitally at Forbes.com.About Sunstates SecurityHeadquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Sunstates Security is a nationally recognized provider of contract security services. Known for its employee-focused culture and customized client solutions, Sunstates is committed to delivering exceptional service with honesty, integrity, and trust. Individuals interested in building a career with purpose are encouraged to explore current opportunities and apply at https://www.sunstatessecurity.com/join-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.