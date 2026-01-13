Special Education Teacher Retention Data Collection

Public Districts and ESUs

The NDE Office of Special Education is dedicated to assisting District/ESUs in retaining high-quality special education teachers. The shortage of special education staff is becoming more prevalent in Nebraska, and we must gather district data related to attrition.

In partnership with Get SET Nebraska, we have developed a system to measure special education teacher retention rates. There is a specific Consolidated Data Collections (CDC) report “Special Education Teacher Retention”, which is now available in the Legacy NDE Portal to determine the number of special education teachers leaving the district and their future plans.

This data collection is required and ultimately displayed on the Nebraska Education Profile (NEP) site so school districts can compare individual retention rates with statewide and peer data.

Currently, 62 districts have submitted and approved the collection. 31 districts have submitted data, but have not clicked approved. 155 districts have not accessed the collection and performed the needed submission and approval. Please access the Legacy NDE Portal, navigate to “Data Collections”, select Consolidated Data Collections (CDC), then select the Special Education Teacher Retention to perform this task. Portal District Admins (or Superintendents) can provide access through an activation code if required.

The DUE DATE is Friday, January 16th, with an Audit window until January 31st, after which time the collection will be closed.