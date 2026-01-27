Nonpublic Curriculum Office Hours – February 2026
Nonpublic Systems
The NDE Service Desk and Accreditation teams are offering two office hour sessions to support Nonpublic Schools in completing their Nonpublic Curriculum Reports:
- Thursday, February 19, from 2-3pm CST
- Tuesday, February 23, from 11am-12pm CST
There will be no presentation. Service Desk and Accreditation staff will be available to answer any questions you may have. Feel free to drop in for part of, or the entire, hour.
The zoom link is available here.
