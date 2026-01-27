Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,434 in the last 365 days.

Nonpublic Curriculum Office Hours – February 2026

Nonpublic Systems

The NDE Service Desk and Accreditation teams are offering two office hour sessions to support Nonpublic Schools in completing their Nonpublic Curriculum Reports:

  • Thursday, February 19, from 2-3pm CST
  • Tuesday, February 23, from 11am-12pm CST

There will be no presentation. Service Desk and Accreditation staff will be available to answer any questions you may have. Feel free to drop in for part of, or the entire, hour.

The zoom link is available here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Nonpublic Curriculum Office Hours – February 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.