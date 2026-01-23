Grant Competition Announced for 21st Century Community Learning Centers

News Release

January 23, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education is requesting proposals for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers 2026 grant competition.

The goal of the 21st CCLC program is to establish or expand community learning centers that provide students with academic enrichment opportunities as well as activities that complement the students’ regular academic programs.

This year, $1.6 million dollars of funding is available to successful Nebraska applicants who offer services to eligible school buildings where at least 40 percent of the students qualified for free or reduced priced meals as reported on the 2024-25 Nebraska Education Profile.

This year funds are also available through the Nebraska Lottery Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program. The ELO Grants were created by the Legislature and are designed to support high-need schools during out-of-school time, afterschool, and summer break. Those schools applying for ELO Grants must have a partnership contributing a 1:1 match of grant funds. Funding from both sources will be pulled into a single funding stream to support afterschool programs. Applicants will complete one application to be considered for funding.

Proposals are limited to three school buildings per application and must be submitted to the Grants Management System by March 19, 2026, 11:59pm. Paper applications will not be accepted or considered for funding. The grant application, other information as well as eligibility requirements and funding priorities are available on the Nebraska Department of Education web site at: https://www.education.ne.gov/21stcclc/grant-competition/.

For additional information, contact Erika Wibbels, statewide coordinator for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers program, at: erika.wibbels@nebraska.gov or at 402.219.3897.