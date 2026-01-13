Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,551 in the last 365 days.

Beware of Scam Calls Impersonating the Social Security Fund

MACAU, January 13 - The Social Security Fund has recently received reports from residents in neighbouring regions who said they had received calls suspected of using falsified Social Security Fund phone numbers or impersonating Fund staff.  The Fund urges residents to remain vigilant, not to trust any calls claiming to be from official institutions, and to guard against fraudsters who may use such techniques to impersonate the Fund.

The Social Security Fund has reported the incident to the Judiciary Police.  Residents are advised that if they receive calls claiming to be from official institutions, they should verify the information through reliable channels.  If fraud is suspected, they should immediately call the Judiciary Police Anti‑Fraud Enquiry Hotline at 8800 7777 or the Emergency Hotline at 993 for assistance.

For enquiries, residents may contact the Social Security Fund during office hours at 2853 2850, or email at@fss.gov.mo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Beware of Scam Calls Impersonating the Social Security Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.