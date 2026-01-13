Beware of Scam Calls Impersonating the Social Security Fund

MACAU, January 13 - The Social Security Fund has recently received reports from residents in neighbouring regions who said they had received calls suspected of using falsified Social Security Fund phone numbers or impersonating Fund staff. The Fund urges residents to remain vigilant, not to trust any calls claiming to be from official institutions, and to guard against fraudsters who may use such techniques to impersonate the Fund.

The Social Security Fund has reported the incident to the Judiciary Police. Residents are advised that if they receive calls claiming to be from official institutions, they should verify the information through reliable channels. If fraud is suspected, they should immediately call the Judiciary Police Anti‑Fraud Enquiry Hotline at 8800 7777 or the Emergency Hotline at 993 for assistance.

For enquiries, residents may contact the Social Security Fund during office hours at 2853 2850, or email at@fss.gov.mo.