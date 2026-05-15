CTT Organizes Celebration for “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” Joining Efforts to Build a Stable Connected World

MACAU, May 15 - In order to commemorate the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day” (WTISD) established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) held a commemorative ceremony and thematic seminar at 10:00 am on May 15th. The Acting Director of CTT, Lao Lan Wa, stated in his speech that the ITU has designated this year’s theme as “Digital lifelines: Strengthening resilience in a connected world”, aiming to convey that reliable and robust digital infrastructure and services are fundamental to the stable functioning of society. It is expected that all parties will join efforts to build more resilient digital lifelines to embrace the opportunities and challenges of a connected world.

The officiating guests at the commemorative ceremony included the representative of the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, the Chief of Office of the Secretary, Un In Lin; the Acting Director of CTT, Lao Lan Wa; the Chief Executive Officer of Macau Telecommunications Company Limited, Vandy Poon; the Director and General Manager of China Telecom (Macau) Company Limited, Zhang GuoXin; the Director of Hutchison Telephone (Macau) Company Limited, Terri Kuan; and the Managing Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MTEL Telecommunication Company Limited, Mike Choi.

In line with the aforementioned theme, CTT organized a thematic seminar titled “Integrating AI and Digital Technologies for a Stable Connected World”, inviting academic experts from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao, as well as industry representatives, to share their insights on relevant topics and discuss how to strengthen a solid digital foundation through the in-depth integration of digital and intelligent technologies, thereby empowering Macao to achieve a more stable and sustainable smart city development. In addition, local telecommunications operators set up booths at the event venue to showcase cutting-edge communication technologies, innovative applications, and related services.

To accompany the celebration events, CTT will distribute free commemorative envelopes for WTISD on May 17th and provide commemorative postmark cancellation service at the General Post Office and Communications Museum. Local telecommunications operators have launched various promotions for their customers, please contact the operators for more details.