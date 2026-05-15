【Vigorous initiatives】Macao won Asia’s Best Luxury Destination award MGTO keeps tapping into diverse high-end visitor markets

MACAU, May 15 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) keeps branding Macao as a glamorous luxury travel destination. Debuting in LUXE Asia in Shanghai, Macao won the Award for Asia’s Best Luxury Destination 2026. Targeting the year-on-year surge of 84.5% in Russian visitor arrivals, over 60 luxury buyers were invited to Macao for business matching. Meanwhile, the globally-prestigious Destination Wedding Planners Congress convened in Macao for the first time. A series of strategic initiatives were rolled out to showcase Macao’s diverse “tourism +” appeal and comprehensive capabilities to high-end travelers and industry buyers worldwide, as part of the efforts to diversify the market segments.

Debut in LUXE Asia in Shanghai as Asia’s Best Luxury Destination 2026

MGTO marked its first presence at the award ceremony of LUXE Asia 2026 in Shanghai this March. Macao stood out among various popular destinations and won the award for Asia’s Best Luxury Destination 2026. The conferment affirmed the excellence of Macao’s luxury tourism services among nearly 1,000 tourism officials and professionals. Tailored for luxury outbound tourism operators from across the Chinese mainland, Southeast Asia and Russia, the tourism industry event gathered 38 well-known international hotel groups and high-end product suppliers from around the world.



Strategic marketing towards Russian luxury travelers

Arrange for Russian-speaking community tour guiding

The figures in the first quarter of 2026 from the Statistics and Census Service indicate that Russian visitor arrivals surged year on year by 84.5%, while over 50% of them comprised young and middle-aged travelers aged between 25 and 44 as affluent consumers. Capitalizing on this strong upward trend in the Russian visitor market, MGTO supported the “Design Travel Tradeshow Macao 2026” being organized in Macao, which lined up some 60 luxury tourism buyers from Russia with about 120 local and overseas tourism businesses. Under MGTO’s arrangement, Russian-speaking tour guides offered the participants a window onto Macao’s unique community resources that appeal to Russian luxury visitors, as part of the endeavor to brand Macao as a regional tourism hub for high-end international visitors.

Tap into global wedding travel market

Organize familiarization visit for international media and content creators

The 12th Destination Wedding Planners Congress (“DWP Congress”) was convened in Macao for the first time this April and engaged over 300 top-notch wedding planners and hoteliers from more than 70 countries around the world. As a supporting partner, MGTO was participating profoundly in the DWP Congress.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of MGTO, Jennifer Si Tou, presented Macao’s Travel Stimulation Program and abundant wedding tourism resources to global industry delegates. As part of the event program, MGTO’s delegates engaged in the business matching conference with international buyers, leveraging the business-to-business professional platform to expand the high-end wedding travel market. Furthermore, the Office arranged a familiarization visit for 30 international journalists and content creators to inspect the traditional wedding culture and romantic landmarks in Macao, a showcase of Macao’s diverse offerings of high-end tourism experiences and facilities.

In the future, MGTO will keep strengthening connection and cooperation with the global luxury tourism industry. Through strategic marketing initiatives and events, vigorous efforts will be made to attract high-end visitors from international markets and propel the high-quality tourism development in Macao.