The DSEDJ and the FDCT Co-organize Two Sessions of the “New Opportunities in Innovation and Technology in Macao and Hengqin – Career Planning” Seminars

MACAU, May 15 - Aiming to deepen Macao students’ understanding of the current landscape of the innovation and technology sector and technology industries in Macao and Hengqin, as well as industry development and employment prospects, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) and the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) co-organized two sessions of the “New Opportunities in Innovation and Technology in Macao and Hengqin – Career Planning” seminars recently, attracting nearly 350 teachers and students from 20 schools. This seminar series, now in its third year, continues the collaboration between the DSEDJ and the FDCT on the theme of innovation and technology development in Macao and Hengqin, and has received highly positive feedback from participating teachers and students every year. This reflects the growing awareness of career planning and the increasing interest in the innovation and technology sector among Macao’s secondary school students.

The two seminar sessions were held at the Youth Activities Centre of “Bairro do Hipódromo”. Guest speakers included the President of the Administrative Committee of the FDCT, U U Sang; General Manager and Executive Director of Zhuhai Herbizon Technology Co., Ltd., Liu Zige; Director of Robot Technology Center of Amicro Technology (Macau) Company Limited, Zhou Hewen; Founder and Creative Director of A New Convergence Limited, Xiao Jiarun; General Manager and Chair of the Board of Macau Digit Force Technology Co., Ltd., Liu Zhenfeng; and Founder of Zence Object Technology, Sio Kai Tong.

During the seminars, the speakers shared their individual experiences in career development and entrepreneurship, the emerging opportunities, and trends in the development of high-tech industries in Macao and Hengqin, and their advice to secondary school students on exploring and planning their own career paths. They also discussed the development prospects, strengths, and supporting policies related to employment and entrepreneurship for Macao students in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Students took the opportunity to gain insights from the speakers on making effective use of technology and talent-related policies and resources, on major choices in universities and career exploration, and on internship opportunities during further studies. The atmosphere was lively and engaging, providing positive guidance for students in making future career options. The speakers also encouraged students to make the most of their youth, gain experience, and be courageous to learn from mistakes in their endeavours, while continuously improving and equipping themselves, setting clear goals, and proactively forging their own paths in life.

Teachers and students in attendance considered that, in addition to enhancing their understanding of the development of the innovation and technology sector in Macao, the event also enabled students to draw inspiration from the practical experiences shared by professionals, thereby helping them consider their future paths. Other attending guests included the DSEDJ Deputy Director, Teng Sio Hong; Chief of the Students Department of the DSEDJ, Chan Iok Wai; and Senior Manager of the Project Transformation and Support Department of the FDCT, Che Wai Meng.