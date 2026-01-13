New Book, ‘The Community Solution,’ Offers Answer to Higher Education’s Mounting Challenges

"The Community Solution: The Power of Radical Cooperation in Higher Education" by Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., published by Forbes Books, is now available. Forbes Books, the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., author of "The Community Solution: The Power of Radical Cooperation in Higher Education."

Michael Horowitz’s "The Community Solution" shows how radical cooperation can help colleges overcome enrollment, financial, and leadership challenges.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the new book ' The Community Solution : The Power of Radical Cooperation in Higher Education,' author and educator Michael Horowitz shows how colleges and universities can reinvent themselves, improving their odds of thriving in a changing and difficult environment.“The challenges that higher education is grappling with today require a fundamental rethinking of how institutions operate,” Dr. Horowitz writes. “Traditional siloed approaches have led to redundant operations, inefficient resource allocation, leadership burnout, and compromised student outcomes.”Dr. Horowitz is a former college president who, in 2009, founded ​​the nonprofit The Community Solution Education System , an integrated network of colleges and universities that collaborate to increase student success and enhance community impact. The system includes six institutions that span 12 metropolitan locations across the U.S. and educate more than 13,580 students annually.In The Community Solution, published by Forbes Books and now available, Dr. Horowitz calls on colleges to focus more on collaboration than competition. In doing so, he writes, they can pool expertise and resources, shedding those financial and organizational redundancies and inefficiencies.“Working together, colleges will be better equipped to face the challenges of today and of the future,” he writes.The book demonstrates how higher education leaders can help each other innovate and grow, putting them in a better position to face mounting problems, such as declining enrollments, financial pressures, political obstacles, and public skepticism about higher education’s mission and value.“The incentive to change the way we’ve done things is no longer just about innovation,” Dr. Horowitz writes. “Many institutions are facing existential threats … My hope is that this book will serve as both an inspiration and a road map for leaders ready to embrace radical cooperation as the path forward in an increasingly complex higher education landscape.”Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., author of The Community Solution: The Power of Radical Cooperation in Higher Education, is the founder and chancellor of The Community Solution Education System, the nation’s only fully integrated private nonprofit higher education system. Before founding The Community Solution in 2009, he served for a decade as president of The Chicago School, where he led the university’s expansion from a single-program, single-campus college with 215 students into a prominent multicampus leader in graduate psychology and behavioral sciences, educating nearly 3,000 students annually. Dr. Horowitz holds a doctorate in clinical psychology from Northwestern University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University.About Forbes BooksForbes Books (books.forbes.com) is the exclusive book publisher of Forbes. Forbes Books identifies and selects authors who are game changers and thought leaders in their fields. They are people who recognize how publishing a book can elevate their message and inspire audiences to better themselves and the world around them. Since its launch in 2016, Forbes Books has grown into the premier independent business book publisher.Media Contact:Mason Liffmannmliffmann@tcsedsystem.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.