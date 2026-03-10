New Book ‘Made for This’ Offers a Powerful Leadership Narrative Rooted in Resilience, Identity, and Service

“Made for This: Lessons in Leadership, Legacy, and Living Unapologetically,” by DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Ed.D., published by Advantage Books, is now available. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Ed.D. author of “Made for This: Lessons in Leadership, Legacy, and Living Unapologetically.”

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished leader, former U.S. diplomat, and philanthropy executive DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Ed.D., offers an inspiring and deeply personal exploration of leadership, resilience, and purpose in her new book, “ Made for This: Lessons in Leadership, Legacy, and Living Unapologetically .” Published by Advantage Books, the book is now available at major book retailers nationwide.Drawing on a remarkable career spanning global diplomacy, higher education, state government, and philanthropy, Burns-Wallace invites readers to reflect on what it truly means to lead authentically and make an impact.In “Made for This,” Burns-Wallace weaves together personal stories, professional lessons, and cultural touchstones to illuminate the moments that shape leaders — and the values that sustain them. From navigating elite institutions to confronting systemic barriers, the book emphasizes that leadership is not only about achievement but about responsibility, courage, and lifting others as you climb.“As a leader,” Burns-Wallace writes, “I have come to understand that it is imperative that we share not only the triumphs but also the vulnerabilities, doubts, challenges, and failures that bring us to those triumphs, for they are necessary pieces of everyone’s journey.”Through chapters framed by music that has served as a personal and cultural soundtrack, “Made for This” traces Burns-Wallace’s journey from her formative years in Kansas City to her service as a U.S. diplomat, senior state cabinet official, and national leader in education and philanthropy. Along the way, she explores themes of mentorship, identity, faith, and the power of community in shaping both personal and professional success.More than a memoir, “Made for This” serves as a guide for emerging and established leaders alike — particularly those seeking to lead with integrity in complex systems. Burns-Wallace underscores that leadership is learned through experience, strengthened through vulnerability, and sustained through a commitment to equity and opportunity.“My story is grounded in leadership, legacy, and living unapologetically,” she notes. “If you are a newly emerging leader or one looking for renewal and inspiration, I hope you enjoy the ride!”Blending reflection, lived experience, and practical insight, “Made for This” challenges readers to rethink traditional models of leadership and to recognize their own capacity to lead with purpose — exactly as they are.DeAngela Burns-Wallace, Ed.D., is a former U.S. diplomat, state cabinet secretary, and senior executive across higher education and philanthropy. Her cross-sector leadership has spanned national policy, global diplomacy, and transformational systems change. She currently serves as president and CEO of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, where she champions access and opportunity in education, workforce, and entrepreneurship to create equitable economic mobility for all. A sought-after public leader and change agent, Burns-Wallace brings a unique blend of strategy, service, and storytelling to her work. She holds degrees from Stanford, Princeton, and the University of Pennsylvania. Burns-Wallace lives in Kansas and continues to lead, speak, and teach across the country.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

