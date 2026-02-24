New Book Reveals Why Billions in Personalization Technology Isn't Working and What to Do About It

"Winning with AI Personalization: The Privacy-First Playbook for E-Commerce Growth" by Brian V. Anderson, published by Entrepreneur Books, is now available. Entrepreneur Books, publisher of “Winning with AI Personalization: The Privacy-First Playbook for E-Commerce Growth” by Brian V. Anderson. Brian V. Anderson, author of "Winning with AI Personalization: The Privacy-First Playbook for E-Commerce Growth."

"Winning with AI Personalization" exposes the fundamental flaw in how brands approach online personalization and offers a framework for the privacy-first era.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personalization technology has the lowest utilization rate of any technology category at just 6.5%, according to Gartner research. In his new book, " Winning with AI Personalization : The Privacy-First Playbook for E-Commerce Growth," entrepreneur Brian V. Anderson explains why this happened and what business leaders must do differently."The AI commerce revolution is not a distant future: It's happening now," writes Anderson, founder and CEO of Nacelle. "An arms race is already underway, and the competitive cost of inaction is too high to ignore."The book addresses a problem most e-commerce executives don't fully understand: 90-98% of website visitors are completely anonymous. They never log in, create accounts or identify themselves in any way. Traditional personalization tools were built assuming customer identification that simply doesn't exist for the vast majority of traffic.This challenge has intensified dramatically since Apple's iOS 14.5 privacy changes, the deprecation of third-party cookies and expanding regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation and the California Consumer Privacy Act. The tactics that worked five years ago have become increasingly ineffective."Winning with AI Personalization," published by Entrepreneur Books and available now, introduces a three-stage framework that matches personalization tactics to where customers actually are in their journey:- Strategic Segmentation for anonymous visitors during acquisition- Progressive Identification during consideration- Individual Personalization for known customers in retentionAnderson shows how AI has transformed the economics of personalization, enabling sophisticated strategies without the massive teams and resources previously required. The book provides practical implementation guidance for chief marketing officers and business executives ready to move beyond generic experiences."This is your moment to leapfrog competitors, to transform anonymous visitors into a thriving community, and to build a brand that resonates deeply in an AI-powered world," Anderson writes. "The personalization imperative is upon us. Will you seize it?"Brian V. Anderson, author of "Winning With AI Personalization: The Privacy-First Playbook for E-Commerce Growth," is an entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Nacelle, where he has pioneered AI-driven personalization strategies that work for anonymous ecommerce visitors. Since launching his first company in 2016, Anderson has become a sought-after speaker at leading industry events, including Shopify's first headless commerce stage. He also regularly shares insights through Forbes Council and Entrepreneur.Entrepreneur Books is an imprint of Advantage—The Authority Company, launched in collaboration with Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneur Books empowers business leaders, innovators, and visionaries to share their expertise and amplify their voices through expertly crafted business books. Entrepreneur Books authors can effectively build authority within their industries and reach global audiences through trusted platforms like Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and beyond.

