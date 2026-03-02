New Workforce Leadership Book ‘You Can Be Here’ Positions Women as a Strategic Imperative for the Future of Construction

"You Can Be Here: A Woman’s Guide to Construction Careers," by Dr. Irish L. Horsey, published by Performance Publishing, is now available. Performance Publishing is an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company. Dr. Irish L. Horsey, author of "You Can Be Here: A Woman’s Guide to Construction Careers."

"You Can Be Here" is a workforce leadership blueprint empowering women and the industry to build a stronger, sustainable construction future.

Someone has to build it. Why not you?” — Dr. Irish L. Horsey

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the construction industry confronts a historic labor shortage, accelerated technological transformation, and unprecedented infrastructure demand, Dr. Irish L. Horsey offers a bold workforce strategy: expand access, activate untapped talent, and intentionally build pathways for women to lead.A construction leader, educator, and industry trailblazer, Dr. Horsey delivers a timely call to action in her new book, " You Can Be Here: A Woman’s Guide to Construction Careers ." Published by Performance Publishing, an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, the book is now available through major national retailers.The book covers her nearly 30 years of experience in construction management, higher education, and workforce development. While women comprise nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they represent only approximately 11–14% of the construction industry. In You Can Be Here, Dr. Horsey combines personal narrative, industry insight, and practical tools to help women confidently enter, navigate, and thrive in the built environment. Addressing both the opportunities and realities of working in a historically male-dominated industry, she offers a transparent and empowering roadmap for success.Central to the book is Dr. Horsey’s signature S.W.E.A.T. Method™ — a strategic framework designed to help women move from entry to executive influence within the construction ecosystem. Drawing from nearly three decades of industry and academic leadership, Dr. Horsey translates lived experience into actionable workforce strategy — informed by her historic achievement as the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in building construction from Georgia Tech.The book also highlights the urgent workforce gap facing the industry. With over half of the current construction workforce projected to retire in the next decade, the future of infrastructure, sustainability, and economic development depends on expanding access and opportunity.More than a career guide, "You Can Be Here" is a mentorship in print. Dr. Horsey positions herself as the guide she once wished she had — offering not just technical advice, but affirmation, strategy, and a vision for inclusive industry transformation.“The construction industry needs you, and your opportunities are limitless,” she writes."You Can Be Here™" is not only a book, but a movement. It is a national call to action engaging companies, educators, and leaders to rethink recruitment, retention, and advancement strategies in construction.Dr. Irish L. Horsey, author of "You Can Be Here: A Woman’s Guide to Construction Careers," is an award-winning construction professional, educator, and workforce strategist dedicated to shaping the future of the built environment. Widely recognized as the first African American woman to earn a Ph.D. in building construction from the Georgia Institute of Technology, she has built a career defined by expanding access and building pathways into the industry. With nearly three decades of experience across construction management, higher education, and industry advancement, Dr. Horsey serves as Director of Industry Advancement at Procore, leading national workforce and education initiatives. Through the You Can Be Here™ platform, she partners with organizations to strengthen talent pipelines while mentoring and coaching individuals to confidently enter, navigate, and advance in construction careers.Performance Publishing, an imprint of Advantage | The Authority Company, is a partner-centric book publishing company dedicated to helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals turn their ideas into professionally published books that build authority and expand influence. Advantage provides authors with a team of experts to assist with book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotion.

