CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Akron, OH, and surrounding areas.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Losing a pet is devastating. Ensuring a peaceful passing can help soften the blow. CodaPet helps me streamline the details so we can make the moment about your pet and their family” — Dr. Brittany Rizzo

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Akron, OH. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Brittany Rizzo will serve pets and pet parents throughout Akron and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Akron becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“Losing a pet is devastating. Ensuring a peaceful passing can help soften the blow. CodaPet helps me streamline the details so we can make the moment about your pet and their family,” says Dr. Brittany Rizzo.Dr. Brittany Rizzo, based in Akron, Ohio, grew up in the snowy suburbs of Chicago with a lifelong love of animals and a clear vision of her future: she wanted to be a zoo veterinarian. As a child, she spent countless hours at Brookfield Zoo and even interned with the head veterinarian during high school. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2006 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota in 2012.Dr. Rizzo has enjoyed a remarkable career in zoo medicine, working to conserve and improve the welfare of animals of all species. She and her husband also founded a unique zoo animal transport company, facilitating the safe transfer of animals between premier zoological institutions across the country. Now settled in Akron with her family—including their daughter, two cats, and two gerbils—she is proud to serve the local community and provide veterinary care to pets in the area.“I’ve always loved animals and enjoyed science and medicine,” says Dr. Rizzo. “In my zoo career, I’ve seen the importance of providing a good quality of life and a gentle, dignified passing when the time comes. Experiencing in-home euthanasia for my two elderly cats last year showed me how powerful an intimate, supportive experience can be for both pets and their families. I’m now drawn to bring that same compassionate end-of-life care to families in Akron and the surrounding communities.”Outside of work, Dr. Rizzo enjoys hiking, snowboarding, traveling, and she is committed to bringing the same care and attentiveness to her veterinary practice that she has given to animals throughout her career.Dr. Brittany Rizzo serves Akron and the surrounding Northeast Ohio communities, including Cleveland’s east side, Lorain and Elyria along the Lake Erie corridor, Mentor and Euclid in Lake County, Medina and Brunswick to the west, Hudson, Stow, and Twinsburg through Summit County, and extending south toward Wooster, Massillon, Alliance, and east toward Warren and western Youngstown.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Akron. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $40 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

CodaPet: At-home pet euthanasia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.