CodaPet partners with Dr. Carolyn Benedetto to expand its compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Lafayette, LA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Lafayette and the surrounding community is where my love for animals grew and I am excited to provide the opportunity for compassionate in-home end-of-life care.” — Dr. Carolyn Benedetto

LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Lafayette, LA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Carolyn Benedetto will serve pets and pet parents throughout Lafayette and the surrounding areas.“It’s my wish that every family in Lafayette becomes aware that in-home euthanasia is an option so they have an opportunity to provide a final gift of love to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Gary Hsia. “I was fortunate enough to be able to experience this with my dog, Kylie, a few years earlier, surrounded by family. It really reduced her anxiety and helped my young kids bid farewell to their first dog. She was able to pass peacefully in the comfort of our home, doing what she loved most, sunny bathing in the grass.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whals are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Benedetto is Louisiana through and through. She grew up in Crowley, just west of Lafayette, in the heart of Acadiana, and her love for animals took root early in this part of the state. That love eventually took her north to college and then back home to Baton Rouge for veterinary school, but the pull of South Louisiana was always there. Lafayette and the communities surrounding it are where her connection to animals was formed, and they are where she has chosen to build her practice.Dr. Benedetto earned her undergraduate degree from Warren Wilson College in 2014 and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Louisiana State University in 2018. Since graduating, she has worked across a wide range of veterinary disciplines, including general practice, emergency medicine, rehabilitation, acupuncture, and in-home hospice care. That breadth of experience gives her a perspective on animal wellness that spans every stage of life, and it was across all of those settings that she arrived at a clear conclusion: in-home euthanasia offers a quality of peace and intimacy that no clinic environment can replicate.Coming home to serve Lafayette is personal for Dr. Benedetto. This is the community where her passion for animals grew, and she is eager to give something meaningful back to it. “Lafayette and the surrounding community is where my love for animals grew,” she says, “and I am excited to provide the opportunity for compassionate in-home end-of-life care.” For families across Acadiana, that care is now available.Dr. Benedetto describes the work of in-home euthanasia with a specificity that only comes from someone who has sat with many families in their hardest moments. There is always a moment, she says, after she gives the first injection of pain medication, where she gets to provide real relief for her patient and give the family that quiet, private time together. It is the kind of moment that a busy clinic waiting room simply cannot offer. “I want to help provide the gift of a loving and peaceful passing for our pets,” she says. “It is such an honor to help create a loving space that allows everyone the time to say goodbye.”Dr. Carolyn Benedetto serves Lafayette, Youngsville, Broussard, Carencro, Scott, Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, New Iberia, Opelousas, Abbeville, and surrounding Acadiana communities throughout Iberia, St. Martin, Vermilion, and St. Landry Parishes.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Lafayette. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $150 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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