XVIC Redefines Golf Training with Putting View: The World’s First On-Device AI Smart Putting Simulator

South Korean sports-tech innovator XVIC introduces Putting View, a mat-free AI simulator with ±0.1° precision for global golfers.

Our mission is to empower every golfer to experience victory through data-driven precision.” — Representative of XVIC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XVIC, a South Korean sports-tech innovator, is set to disrupt the global golf equipment market with its flagship product, Putting View. By integrating proprietary on-device AI technology into a compact, mat-free simulator, XVIC is providing a definitive solution for golfers to master the most critical part of the game—putting—anytime and anywhere.The core of XVIC’s innovation lies in its highly precise club motion analysis. Unlike traditional bulky simulators, Putting View achieves a 90% distance accuracy and ±0.1-degree face angle precision. This professional-grade performance is delivered through a real-time data display on a dual-color OLED screen, allowing players to instantly correct their stroke without the need for a practice mat or a ball. At a competitive price point of $149, XVIC is democratizing advanced sports-tech for the world’s 66 million golfers."Our mission is to empower every golfer to experience victory through data-driven precision," says the representative of XVIC. "Following our successful CES 2025 Innovation Award and securing exclusive supply agreements totaling over $2 million in the U.S. and Japan, we are now expanding our 'Smart Golf' ecosystem into North America and Europe to become the global leader in digital golf training."XVIC has been officially selected for the 2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program, a prestigious initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups of South Korea. This strategic program identifies and empowers high-potential small businesses poised for international expansion, providing substantial funding and resources to accelerate their entry into global markets. This selection underscores the innovative capabilities of the participating companies and their readiness to compete on a world-class level.Based in Gumi, South Korea, XVIC specializes in AI-powered golf swing and distance measurement systems. Led by a team of engineering experts, the company aims to reach $112 million in annual sales by 2029 through its integrated data-driven platform services.

