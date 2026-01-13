SAMIYA FOOD Announces Expansion of SAMVITA Ginseng Beverages in the Vietnam Functional Drink Market

South Korean F&B firm SAMIYA FOOD reports growth in Vietnam’s functional beverage sector with its vitamin-enriched Korean Red Ginseng products.

SAMIYA is not just a brand that changes ginseng; it is a brand that changes the world's perception of it.” — Representative of SAMIYA FOOD

HO CHI MINH CITY, HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAMIYA FOOD , a South Korean company specializing in functional food and beverages, is expanding the presence of its flagship product, SAMVITA , in the global market. By combining traditional Korean Red Ginseng with nutrients such as Taurine and Vitamin B, the company is targeting the growing international demand for functional wellness drinks.The company has reported a steady increase in distribution within Vietnam, where Korean ginseng products maintain a significant market share. SAMIYA FOOD’s product lineup, including SAMVITA and Red Ginseng Cereal Latte, is currently available across major retail networks, including eight branches of AEON Mall. For the 2025 period, the company has recorded over $160,860 in export sales, with a projected target of $1 million in annual exports by 2027."Our objective is to introduce modernized Korean Red Ginseng products that fit the daily routines of international consumers," stated a representative of SAMIYA FOOD. "Following our distribution growth in Southeast Asia, we are also preparing for the launch of a 'SAMIYA GINSENG CAFE' franchise model to further engage with global audiences."SAMIYA FOOD was recently selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, an initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. This program supports small and medium-sized enterprises with resources and funding to facilitate entry into international markets.Based in South Korea, SAMIYA FOOD holds patents for its Red Ginseng extraction and formulation processes. The company is actively developing its B2B and B2C footprint across Southeast Asia and the UAE, focusing on the integration of traditional ingredients with modern lifestyle beverage cultures.

