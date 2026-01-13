EX Healthcare Announces miRNA-Based Topical Muscle Care Technology for the Global Wellness Market

EX Healthcare launches dermaFIT, a topical cream designed to support muscle retention through skin-mediated signaling.

Our mission is to empower everyone to preserve their physical strength effortlessly through advanced skin science.” — Yong-hee Lee, CEO of EX Healthcare

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EX Healthcare , a South Korean biotechnology company, is introducing its muscle care brand, dermaFIT , to the international market. The product utilizes a patented topical solution designed to address muscle loss through skin-mediated signaling, offering a supplementary option for individuals seeking alternatives to traditional oral protein supplements.The core of the development lies in the company’s proprietary miRNA Boosting Technology. Developed by a team of researchers with backgrounds in dermatology and medical science, dermaFIT is formulated to stimulate muscle-protecting signals within the skin. According to company research, these signals are designed to support protein synthesis and reduce degradation. Clinical evaluations have reported a 127.35% improvement in muscle retention markers compared to control groups, providing a standardized approach for various user demographics."Our objective is to apply advanced skin science to the field of physical strength preservation," stated Yong-hee Lee, CEO of EX Healthcare. "Following our initial supply to fitness chains in the United States, including Equinox and UFC GYM, we are focused on expanding our distribution into Europe and the Middle East to meet the growing demand for topical healthcare solutions."EX Healthcare was recently selected for the 2025 "Strong Small Business" Global Program, an initiative hosted by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) of South Korea. The program supports enterprises with verified technological potential to facilitate their entry into global markets through strategic funding and resources.Based in Seongnam, South Korea, EX Healthcare holds 59 intellectual property rights and has been recognized as an export-focused enterprise for three consecutive years. The company is currently expanding its digital presence on international e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, as part of its effort to establish an integrated miRNA wellness platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.