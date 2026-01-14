ROMANSIVE Co., Ltd. Completes 2025 Global Expansion Milestone for 2026 Market Entry

Following its selection for the 2025 Strong Small Business Program, ROMANSIVE has finalized its global infrastructure to launch international operations in 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROMANSIVE Co., Ltd., a South Korean innovation-driven enterprise, has successfully concluded its 2025 strategic roadmap for global market expansion. Throughout the year, the company focused on strengthening its international business infrastructure after being selected for the "2025 Strong Small Business Growth Program" by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.Over the past year, ROMANSIVE has dedicated its resources to meeting global standards, including the optimization of its supply chain and the attainment of key international certifications such as ISO 22000 and FSSC 22000. These efforts were part of a comprehensive program designed to empower high-potential businesses to compete effectively in major global markets, including North America and Asia.With the successful completion of the 2025 support initiative, ROMANSIVE has now established a robust foundation for its next phase of growth. The company is poised to launch a full-scale international distribution strategy in 2026, leveraging the R&D excellence and operational readiness developed during the program."2025 was a pivotal year for us to transform into a global-ready organization," said Su-hyeon Lee, CEO of ROMANSIVE. "The support and milestones achieved this year have been instrumental in refining our strategy. We are now fully prepared to bring our innovative lifestyle solutions to the global stage in 2026."Looking ahead, ROMANSIVE plans to focus on localized marketing and strategic partnerships to ensure a sustainable presence in the international market.About ROMANSIVE Co., Ltd. ROMANSIVE is a South Korea-based lifestyle company dedicated to R&D and business innovation. Recognized for its growth potential by the Korean government, the company is committed to providing high-quality lifestyle solutions to consumers worldwide through rigorous quality control and global-standard operations.

