SIX60 Return with New Single ‘We Made It’ as UK Demand Continues to Grow

New Zealand’s biggest band SIX60 return with new music and a rapidly growing UK fanbase, following sold-out shows and nationwide touring momentum across England, Scotland and Wales.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Zealand’s biggest band, SIX60 , have released their latest single We Made It , marking the next chapter in their evolution as demand for the band continues to build across the UK. Over the past few years, their live shows have drawn increasingly enthusiastic audiences well beyond London, with performances spanning England, Scotland and Wales. From intimate, limited-capacity rooms to respected regional venues, each appearance has reinforced a growing appetite for SIX60’s live presence. That momentum reached a new peak last year when the band returned to the UK with their headline show at EartH in London selling out in just three minutes. The speed of that sell-out, combined with consistently strong crowds nationwide, underlines a fanbase that is not only expanding, but actively seeking out opportunities to see SIX60 live whenever they return.We Made It channels SIX60’s signature fusion of pop and reggae, a sound rooted in Aotearoa/New Zealand but increasingly resonant with audiences far beyond.Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/70NoK22ItUg?si=o1HYpAJRuzYUYeJK The track is a celebration of gratitude, growth, and reflection, capturing the universal feeling of pausing to recognise how far you’ve come; whether that’s a major life milestone or simply the relief of reaching the end of a long week.Released as the year turns, the song carries an uplifting message that has become synonymous with SIX60’s catalogue: resilience, connection, and forward momentum.The single follows a standout live performance launched on Sydney Harbour as part of the On The Steps series, where the band delivered the same stadium-level show that has made them a defining live act in New Zealand. Alongside fan favourites, the performance offered an early live glimpse of new material from SIX60’s forthcoming studio album, recently completed and due for release.From humble beginnings in a Dunedin student flat to becoming the highest-selling live band in New Zealand history, SIX60’s rise has been marked by record-breaking milestones. In 2025, they were named Aotearoa Music Awards Chart Icon, recognising over 1,200 weeks on the national charts, four #1 albums, and 48 platinum-certified singles.As global streaming continues to build and UK and European audiences increasingly engage with the band’s catalogue and live reputation, international touring plans are in the works, signalling the next phase of SIX60’s global journey.The band are currently working with UK-based Music Management, Marketing and Promotion specialists Dvibes® , supporting SIX60’s international strategy and market development as demand grows across the UK and continental Europe. The collaboration reflects a longer-term approach to audience building, live performance and sustainable international expansion.We Made It is out now on Massive Entertainment via Universal Music.Link with SIX60Notes to Producer/EditorSingle Title: We Made ItArtist: SIX60Producer: MalayLabel: Universal MusicComposers: Matiu Walters, James ‘Malay’ Ho, David HodgesMusicians: Matiu Walters, Ji Fraser, Chris Mac, Marlon Gerbes, Damian GrahamStudios: Graywood Studios (Nashville, Tennessee, US)Engineer: MalayISRC Code: NZMI12500003Release Date: 12 December 2025Smartlink: https://umc.lnk.to/WeMadeItPR Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/70NoK22ItUg?si=o1HYpAJRuzYUYeJK Media Contact:

