AlphaQ Revolutionizes Window Technology with Innovative Korean-Style System Windows

HWASEONG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaQ Co., Ltd., a pioneering Korean window technology company, is capturing the industry's attention with its innovative “AlphaQ Window.” This high-performance sliding window presents a formidable challenge to the dominance of European-style system windows in the market. Under the leadership of CEO Yoo Ra-hye, a former professional athlete who transitioned into entrepreneurship, AlphaQ is on a trajectory for substantial growth. The company has laid out a three-pronged strategy for the latter half of the year: nationwide dealership recruitment, a stable entry into the public procurement market, and a strategic push into overseas markets, aiming to elevate the influence of K-Window technology globally.Founded in 2020, AlphaQ has distinguished itself with a sliding single-pane window that boasts superior insulation and airtightness, a departure from conventional sliding windows. The core of this innovation is the patented ‘rail assembly 4-sided sealing technology’ (Patent No. 10-26333856), a modular system that interlocks the window frame and sash to eliminate gaps. This design not only enhances thermal and airtight performance but also prevents rattling from strong winds, blocks noise and dust, and improves security by making it impossible to remove the window from the outside. The technology's potential was validated when it received an 'S' grade in a technical evaluation, the highest possible rating, signifying a strong recommendation for technology transfer or commercialization.CEO Yoo Ra-hye’s journey to the helm of AlphaQ is as unique as the company's technology. A former sports major at Hanyang University and an Asian Games medalist, she made a decisive career change, driven by the conviction in her father's patented technology. “I was a dedicated athlete, even winning a medal at the Guangzhou Asian Games. I was preparing to become a full-time professor when I became convinced of the success potential of my father’s differentiated window technology and completely changed my career path,” she recalls. Recognizing the need for a solid foundation in the field, she pursued and earned a degree in architectural design before establishing AlphaQ in 2020.AlphaQ offers a diverse product lineup, including PVC, AL+PVC composite, and aluminum sliding windows (both single and double), as well as tilt & turn (T/T) and project (P/J) system windows. A recent addition is a slimmer 164mm single-pane window designed for the wooden villa market. The company's technological prowess is evident in its triple-glazed PVC and aluminum sliding single-pane windows, which have achieved a thermal transmittance of 0.8W/㎡K, a remarkable feat for sliding windows that traditionally struggle to achieve Grade 1 energy efficiency as a single unit.“Our patented technology allows us to achieve a Grade 1 energy efficiency rating with a single sliding window, which is a major differentiator from European system windows,” states Yoo. “We offer this superior performance at a price point that is about 20% lower than our European competitors, making us highly competitive.”To connect with consumers, AlphaQ has been actively engaged in marketing through various channels, including YouTube and Instagram. CEO Yoo Ra-hye personally appears in videos, educating viewers about window technology and visiting homes where AlphaQ windows have been installed to share user testimonials. These videos have garnered significant viewership for a small to medium-sized enterprise. “The feedback from customers is incredibly rewarding,” Yoo shares. “When a customer tells me, ‘My house is so warm now,’ I feel a great sense of pride and fulfillment in my decision to enter the window business.”Looking ahead, AlphaQ is preparing for its next phase of growth. The company obtained a New Excellent Product (NEP) certification last year, which is advantageous for entering the public procurement market. With the registration for the Excellent Procurement Product program proceeding smoothly, AlphaQ anticipates tangible results in the public sector starting next year. Furthermore, the company is developing an ERP system to support a nationwide dealership network, with recruitment set to begin in the second half of the year. With growing international interest, AlphaQ is also preparing to obtain G-PASS (Government Performance ASSured) certification to facilitate its entry into overseas procurement markets. “As K-content gains worldwide popularity, we at AlphaQ will strive to create a ‘K-Window’ wave with our Korean-style system windows,” concludes Yoo.About AlphaQ Co., Ltd.:AlphaQ Co., Ltd. is a South Korean company specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-performance window and door systems. Established in 2020, the company is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance energy efficiency, comfort, and security in residential and commercial buildings. With its patented technologies and a diverse product portfolio, AlphaQ is setting a new standard for sliding windows in Korea and beyond.

