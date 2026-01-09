Spacebank Targets Global Expansion with Launch of SDR-Based Robot Control Platform, RoboViewX, at CES 2026

A captivated audience at CES 2026 as SpaceBank showcases the groundbreaking capabilities of RoboViewX RoboviewX Live at CES2026 CEO Woney Lee At CES 2026

Spacebank Inc. unveils RoboViewX, an SDR-based robot control platform, at CES 2026, targeting rapid expansion into North American and European markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spacebank Inc., an emerging innovator in intelligent digital transformation (AIDX), today announced the official launch of its next-generation robot integrated control platform, RoboViewX , at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The company is showcasing the platform's advanced capabilities and targeting the rapidly growing global market for robotics and AI-powered control systems.RoboViewX is a state-of-the-art, SDR (Software-Defined Robot) platform designed to manage and control diverse, heterogeneous fleets of robots from a single, unified interface. By leveraging real-time data from video, sensors, and robot behavior, the platform provides intuitive visualizations of robot movements, operational history, and potential risk factors. Key features include live video streaming, 3D monitoring, and timeline-based analytics, all accessible through a web-based environment."We are thrilled to unveil RoboViewX at CES 2026 and demonstrate its potential to revolutionize the robotics industry," said Lee Won-Lee, CEO of Spacebank. "We are directly confirming the immense global market interest and potential for RoboViewX here at CES 2026. We will rapidly expand collaboration with global partners through this SDR-based platform, which sets a new standard for robot control."The platform's innovative use of VLA (Vision-Language-Action) technology enables it to collect robot learning data, run complex simulations, and deploy updates to physical robots, creating a powerful feedback loop for continuous improvement. This software-centric approach to physical AI ensures high scalability and operational efficiency across various industrial environments and robot types, from logistics (AGV, AMR) to industrial and service robots.Furthermore, RoboViewX features Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates, allowing for remote maintenance and upgrades without the need for on-site visits. This capability significantly reduces operational costs and ensures stable, uninterrupted service.The Spacebank booth has already attracted significant attention from industry leaders and government officials, including Kim Hyun-gon, President of Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA); Song Jae-sung, Vice Chairman of the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association (KTOA); and Lim Jong-chul, Vice Mayor of Seongnam City.Building on a strong foundation of global references from participation in major exhibitions, including GITEX Expand North Star, MWC, and the Aramco GIITS in the Middle East, Spacebank is poised for significant international growth. The company is leveraging its successful export history to Indonesia to accelerate expansion into North American and European markets, with CES 2026 serving as a key platform for forging new business partnerships.About Spacebank Inc.Spacebank Inc. is a specialized company at the forefront of the intelligent digital transformation (AIDX) revolution. The company develops innovative solutions that bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, with a focus on robotics, AI, and data-driven control systems. With a commitment to advancing the future of automation, Spacebank delivers cutting-edge technology that enhances efficiency, safety, and scalability for a wide range of industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.