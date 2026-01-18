AlphaQ Accelerates Global Growth After Big 5 Global Success and Strategic Partnership

AlphaQ's CEO with Egyptian manufacturer

AlphaQ partners with Egypt's Premier to introduce patented, high-performance sliding windows to Middle Eastern and African construction markets.

Our experience at Big 5 Global confirmed strong global demand for energy-efficient window systems that do not compromise on performance or design” — Yoo Ra-hye, CEO of AlphaQ

HWASEONG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, January 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AlphaQ Co., Ltd., a pioneering Korean manufacturer of high-performance sliding windows, is set for significant international expansion following a successful debut at Big 5 Global 2025 in Dubai and the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Egypt-based Premier UPVC Window and Door Systems.Supported by the Korea Land & Housing Corporation (LH) as part of the K-TECH joint pavilion, AlphaQ showcased its patented rail-assembly sliding window system to a global audience. The technology attracted strong interest from regional buyers, who praised its superior airtightness, smooth operation, and advanced energy efficiency compared to conventional European-style windows widely used in the market. The exhibition marked a pivotal milestone, validating AlphaQ’s technology on an international stage and accelerating its global growth strategy.A major highlight of AlphaQ’s participation at Big 5 Global was the execution of an MOU with Premier UPVC Window and Door Systems, a leading Egyptian manufacturer and distributor of UPVC profiles. The partnership represents a key step in AlphaQ’s entry into the Middle Eastern and African construction markets.Premier operates one of the largest UPVC profile distribution networks in the region, with more than 65 authorized distributors across Egypt and an established presence in eight additional Arab and African countries. The company has supplied several large-scale, high-profile residential developments, including:-La Vista: 2,500 villas with 33,000 UPVC windows-Azar: 600 villas using 27,000 m² of high-specification materials-HAP Town: A major project comprising 750 residential unitsThrough this collaboration, AlphaQ’s patented “K-Window” technology will be introduced to a broad regional customer base. By combining AlphaQ’s advanced engineering capabilities with Premier’s market expertise and distribution strength, the two companies aim to establish a new benchmark for sliding window performance in apartments, villas, and commercial buildings.Advancing Window Technology Innovation beyond its flagship product, AlphaQ is actively expanding its product portfolio to address diverse architectural and construction needs. At Big 5 Global 2025, the company unveiled two new innovative window systems:-Curtain Wall Rail-Assembly Sliding Composite Window (APQ-CWS150-24/43)This system integrates the expansive openness of a curtain wall with the practicality of a sliding window, while maintaining a Grade 1 energy efficiency rating.-Log House Specialized Window (A-164S)A slim 164 mm single window featuring triple glazing and a specialized installation wing, designed specifically for log houses and also achieving Grade 1 energy efficiency.These products complement AlphaQ’s growing lineup of aluminum triple-glazed single windows and PVC double windows. The company’s core patented sliding window technology has already earned domestic recognition, including New Excellent Product (NEP) certification. Notably, AlphaQ’s sliding window achieves Grade 1 energy efficiency even with a single sliding sash, a rare accomplishment in sliding window design.AlphaQ is currently preparing for LH New Technology certification, which will support adoption in public housing projects across Korea. In parallel, the company is investing in the development of a robust nationwide dealership network to meet rising domestic demand.The “K-Window” Goes Global with its technology validated by international buyers and a strategic regional partnership secured, AlphaQ is advancing the “K-Window” concept onto the global stage. The company’s success at Big 5 Global underscores the growing international demand for Korean-engineered, high-performance construction solutions.“Our experience at Big 5 Global confirmed strong global demand for energy-efficient window systems that do not compromise on performance or design,” said Yoo Ra-hye, CEO of AlphaQ Co., Ltd. “We remain committed to continuous innovation and overseas expansion while upholding our core values of quality and sustainability. Our partnership with Premier is the first of many steps toward establishing AlphaQ as a leading global brand.”By collaborating with regional partners such as Premier, AlphaQ aims to become a key supplier of advanced, energy-saving window solutions for the rapidly growing construction markets of the Middle East and Africa.About AlphaQ Co., Ltd.AlphaQ Co., Ltd. is a South Korean manufacturer specializing in advanced window technology. Its patented rail-assembly sliding window system delivers exceptional airtightness, insulation, and ease of operation. With a strong commitment to R&D and precision manufacturing, AlphaQ offers innovative window and door solutions for residential and commercial buildings, striving to set a new global standard for performance and energy efficiency.

