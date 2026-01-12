Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1385
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1385
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1129
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, VOGEL,
MILLER AND KANE, JANUARY 12, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 12, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),
entitled "An act to protect the public health and safety by
preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging
underground lines used in providing electricity,
communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product
delivery, sewage, water or other service; imposing duties
upon the providers of such service and persons and other
entities preparing drawings or performing excavation or
demolition work; and prescribing penalties," further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "line" or "facility" in section
1 of the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to
as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law, is amended to
read:
Section 1. The following words and phrases when used in this
act shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Line" or "facility" means an underground conductor or
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.