Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1385

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1385

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1129

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, VOGEL,

MILLER AND KANE, JANUARY 12, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 12, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287),

entitled "An act to protect the public health and safety by

preventing excavation or demolition work from damaging

underground lines used in providing electricity,

communication, gas, propane, oil delivery, oil product

delivery, sewage, water or other service; imposing duties

upon the providers of such service and persons and other

entities preparing drawings or performing excavation or

demolition work; and prescribing penalties," further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "line" or "facility" in section

1 of the act of December 10, 1974 (P.L.852, No.287), referred to

as the Underground Utility Line Protection Law, is amended to

read:

Section 1. The following words and phrases when used in this

act shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless

the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Line" or "facility" means an underground conductor or

