Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1386

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1386

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1130

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, VOGEL,

MILLER AND KANE, JANUARY 12, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 12, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156),

entitled "An act relating to confidential security

information of public utilities; and imposing penalties,"

further providing for prohibition.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5 of the act of November 29, 2006

(P.L.1435, No.156), known as the Public Utility Confidential

Security Information Disclosure Protection Act, is amended to

read:

Section 5. Prohibition.

(a) General rule.--[An] Except as provided under subsection

(b), an agency shall not release, publish or otherwise disclose

a public utility record or portion thereof which contains

confidential security information, in accordance with the

provisions of this act.

(b) Exception.--

(1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), an agency may, after

