Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1386
PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1386
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1130
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, VOGEL,
MILLER AND KANE, JANUARY 12, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 12, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156),
entitled "An act relating to confidential security
information of public utilities; and imposing penalties,"
further providing for prohibition.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5 of the act of November 29, 2006
(P.L.1435, No.156), known as the Public Utility Confidential
Security Information Disclosure Protection Act, is amended to
read:
Section 5. Prohibition.
(a) General rule.--[An] Except as provided under subsection
(b), an agency shall not release, publish or otherwise disclose
a public utility record or portion thereof which contains
confidential security information, in accordance with the
provisions of this act.
(b) Exception.--
(1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), an agency may, after
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
