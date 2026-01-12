Senate Bill 1130 Printer's Number 1386

PENNSYLVANIA, January 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1386 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1130 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY SCHWANK, BOSCOLA, COSTA, FONTANA, SAVAL, VOGEL, MILLER AND KANE, JANUARY 12, 2026 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, JANUARY 12, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156), entitled "An act relating to confidential security information of public utilities; and imposing penalties," further providing for prohibition. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 5 of the act of November 29, 2006 (P.L.1435, No.156), known as the Public Utility Confidential Security Information Disclosure Protection Act, is amended to read: Section 5. Prohibition. (a) General rule.--[An] Except as provided under subsection (b), an agency shall not release, publish or otherwise disclose a public utility record or portion thereof which contains confidential security information, in accordance with the provisions of this act. (b) Exception.-- (1) Notwithstanding subsection (a), an agency may, after 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.