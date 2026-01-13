DOGTV Launches Free, Ad-Supported Content on Two Channels

DOGTV for Dogs, Unleashed by DOGTV for People

DOGTV channel designed for dogs and Unleashed by DOGTV for pet parents now available free with pre-roll ads or unlock the full experience via subscription

PHOENIXX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOGTV, the world’s first television network scientifically designed for dogs, today announced that content on both of its channels , supported by non-skippable pre-roll advertising, is now available free to stream through its app with an optional subscription that unlocks full, all access to premium content.

The DOGTV app features two distinct channels, each designed for a specific audience:

DOGTV — Programming scientifically developed for dogs, featuring calming visuals, exposure therapy, and real-world soundscapes tailored to canine senses.

Unleashed by DOGTV — A companion channel created for pet parents, offering expert insights, lifestyle content, entertainment, and stories that celebrate the human–animal bond.

With this new hybrid model, viewers can access a curated selection of content across both channels for free with brief pre-roll ads, or choose to subscribe unlocking the entire content library, enhanced features, and an ad-free viewing experience.

“Opening DOGTV for free while offering a premium subscription option gives pet parents a meaningful choice,” said Beke Lubeach, CEO of DOGTV Networks. “It allows anyone to experience the benefits of DOGTV for their dog, while Unleashed by DOGTV extends our mission to inform, inspire, and deepen their connection with the humans who love them.”

DOGTV’s proprietary programming is developed with leading animal behaviorists and supported by multiple patents, creating a trusted, science-backed environment for dogs and a brand-safe destination for advertisers.

A Smarter Advertising Opportunity

DOGTV’s pre-roll advertising reaches a pure, verified dog-owning and dog-loving audience in moments of high intent. Advertisers benefit from:

-Non-skippable, short-form pre-roll placements

-High completion rates in a distraction-free environment

-Brand-safe, pet-positive programming contexts

-Reduced waste through precise audience alignment

Watch Free. Upgrade Anytime.

The free DOGTV app is available now on major connected TV platforms and mobile devices. Pet parents can start watching immediately and upgrade at any time to unlock the full DOGTV and Unleashed by DOGTV experience.

For subscription information visit www.watch.DOGTV.com.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is the leading global pet media brand dedicated to enriching dogs’ lives and supporting the human–animal bond. Through science-backed programming, innovative advertising solutions, and flexible subscription options, DOGTV delivers content for both dogs and the people who love them.

Learn more at DOGTV.com and Unleashed.dogtv.com and follow @DOGTV on social media.

DOGTV Content for Dogs

