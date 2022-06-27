Survey finds fireworks cause stress in nearly 80% of dogs!

Television for Dogs DOGTV 4th of July Survey Dog watching DOGTV

DOGTV conducts an independent survey of pet parents to understand the impact of fireworks on dogs.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent survey conducted by DOGTV, the only science backed 24/7 content designed to relax and enrich the lives of dogs, 79% of dog parents surveyed said their dog exhibits some degree of stress or anxiety during fireworks or thunderstorms, with 49% reporting moderate to severe stress or anxiety. The survey also found that over half of those surveyed (55%) have previously made holiday plans based on their dog's reaction to fireworks. Statistics also consistently show that more dogs are lost over the 4th of July holiday than any other time of year. With July 4th just around the corner, these numbers are especially concerning.

Additionally, the survey found that while a number of pet owners had considered CBD or prescription anti-anxiety treatments for their dog's situational anxiety, most had concerns about potential adverse reactions. Audio-visual therapies are free from side effects, but only 42% of those surveyed have ever tried these methods for their dog's situational anxiety.

In response to these upsetting findings, DOGTV is offering one free month of their service, so that all dogs can have a safe and calmer holiday, and pet parents can be free from worry about possible side effects. They are also offering a special “Summer School” session of their DOGTV 101 orientation, where pet parents learn how to get the most benefit from DOGTV.

DOGTV is 24/7 video content created for dogs based on years of scientific research. They have a patented approach to easing anxiety in dogs, with color-adjusted video optimized for canine vision, and soundtrack composed of sound frequencies that research studies have shown to be soothing to dogs.

DOGTV General Manager, Beke Lubeach says: "We created DOGTV to provide a potential solution for the millions of dogs that suffer from anxiety. Our survey results told us only 40% of these dog parents are preparing their dogs for the coming holiday. This July 4th, we want 100% of dog parents to be able to prepare."

To get DOGTV free for your dog and sign up for their Summer School promotion, visit land.dogtv.com/summerschool to register or use the code FIREWORKS at www.dogtv.com.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone or in anxious situations. Through years of research by some of the world’s top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog’s sense of vision and hearing and that supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who’s less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.