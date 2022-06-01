DOGTV Is Going To the Cats June 4 - 11, 2022

www.dogtv.com Cat Week on DOGTV June 4 - 11, 2022 DOGTV

The week-long promotion will feature special programs and expert led tips in order to celebrate cats everywhere!

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOGTV, the first channel scientifically designed to relax and enrich the lives of dogs, will spend a week celebrating their feline friends throughout the world.

From June 4 - 11 DOGTV will host a week-long promotion celebrating cats that will feature special programs designed to entertain cats, tips from leading pet experts, a quiz for pet parents to find out “What kind of dog is your cat?” and a Cat Week Meme Caption Contest contest.

Guidance on how to be the best pet parent - to dogs and cats - will come from pet experts Dr. Adam Christman, DVM / Chief Veterinary Officer at MJH Life Sciences™, Dr. Hunter Finn, DVM/Tik Tok Influencer, Arden Moore, Author/Pet Health and Safety Coach and Amber Aquart, Certified Professional Dog Trainer.

DOGTV has teamed up with partners Baxterboo, I Can Has Cheezburger, The Catington Post, Catit, Trusted Housesitters, Unique Pet Care and Yeowww! Catnip to provide great prizes for the Cat Meme Caption Contest.

Finally, cat parents can take the “What Dog Breed is Your Cat?” quiz to see how their cat’s behavior aligns with some of the top dog breeds. The contest, quiz and special one (1) month free subscription to DOGTV can all be found by visiting https://land.dogtv.com/catweek/

Beke Lubeach, General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of DOGTV, said “We know that over 25% of pet households have both a dog and a cat in residence. Cat Week allows us to celebrate cats and the bond many dogs and cats have with one another. If dogs and cats can live together in harmony, then shouldn’t we all be able to?”

DOGTV now boasts hundreds of fun, educational and entertaining programs for pet parents, including shows like Road Dogs, The Happy Puppy with Dr. Courtney Campbell, Be Active with Laura Nativo and Tricks for Treats with Chrissy Joy. Additionally, the network recently started airing its first full-season series this year. Both “Paws for Love” and “The Dog Chef” are 10 episode series that are available on the channel.

DOGTV is now available in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Portugal and S. Korea via cable and satellite providers and Direct To Consumer through their app available on Roku, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, iOS and Android devices everywhere. The channel also has a robust online and social media presence as well.

DOGTV’s approach toward pet enrichment is based on more than 60 scientific studies. The channel’s content is focused on behavior and how visual stimuli can impact it, ways to help dogs counter anxiety, and stimulation and enrichment through music and sound. There are 5 patents on various aspects of production of the content.

About DOGTV

DOGTV is a 24/7 channel with programs scientifically developed to provide the right company for dogs when left alone. Through years of research by some of the world’s top pet experts, special content was created to meet specific attributes of a dog’s sense of vision and hearing and that supports their natural behavior patterns. The result: a confident, happy dog, who’s less likely to develop stress, separation anxiety or other related problems.



