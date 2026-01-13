IAdea, MediaTek, and Microsoft Launch Digital Signage Solution on Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform

Tri-partner collaboration to debut at NRF 2026, Booth #6445 IAdea and MediaTek demonstrate a digital signage menu board at NRF featuring retail displays built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP).

The tri-partner collaboration delivers enterprise-grade security and centralized manageability for retail digital signage and will debut at NRF 2026.

TAIPEI, TAIPEI, TAIWAN, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IAdea MediaTek , and Microsoft today announced a joint collaboration to deliver the world’s first digital signage solution running on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP). This integrated platform brings enterprise-grade security, manageability, and identity governance to a scalable and sustainable IoT architecture powered by Microsoft’s secure version of Android.Engineered for mission-critical, 24/7 retail applications such as restaurant menu boards, high-traffic advertising displays, and interactive kiosks, the MDEP-enabled solution delivers a secure, intelligent, and centrally managed digital signage platform built for continuous operation. Powered by the MediaTek Genio 720 SoC, the solution combines industrial-grade durability with high performance and integrated AI acceleration. MediaTek Genio 720 supports ultra-wide 5K or dual 2.5K displays, provides up to 10 TOPS of edge AI performance, and features an octa-core Arm CPU built on a 6nm process—making it well suited for modern retail signage and interactive display environments.Building on the MDEP foundation, IAdea introduces the IAdea DSM™ (Display Solutions on MDEP) platform, enabling seamless integration with leading CMS platforms, menu board systems, and kiosk applications. For IT administrators, IAdea DSM will leverage MDEP’s capabilities in identity management, conditional access, device attestation, and centralized lifecycle control—providing the enterprise-grade governance and security required for modern retail deployments.“We are happy to join forces with MediaTek and IAdea to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative interactive and non-interactive displays through MDEP. This collaboration sets a new standard for digital signage,” said Juha Kuosmanen, Head of MDEP at Microsoft.“Combining our Genio 720 platform with MDEP unlocks a powerful foundation for smarter and more resilient retail IoT,” said Sameer Sharma, AVP of the IOT Business Unit at MediaTek. “Together, our collective efforts will bring advanced AI performance and 24/7 commercial reliability to the next generation of intelligent digital signage.”“MDEP opens a new chapter for secure and manageable display technologies, and IAdea is proud to lead this transformation with IAdea DSM,” said John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea. “By combining Microsoft’s secure OS foundation with MediaTek’s Genio performance, we’re delivering a modern digital signage architecture that retailers can trust, scale, and innovate on.”The joint solution will be formally demonstrated at NRF 2026 in New York City at the MediaTek booth #6445, featuring dynamic menu boards, secure interactive retail experiences, and centrally managed digital signage—all showcasing the platform’s security, scalability, and enterprise-ready manageability powered by MDEP.

